Escape From Tarkov's Wipe Patch Is Now Live, Adds Factory Expansion And More

Patch 0.12.11 for Escape From Tarkov has launched after days of hints and teasers from developer Battlestate Games. The patch includes a full wipe of player inventories, setting everyone playing the hardcore MMO first-person shooter back to square one. However, a full list of patch notes for update 0.12.11 has not been released yet.

It's no secret that a wipe for Escape From Tarkov was coming up. The game has long been due for one, with its last wipe arriving last December. Escape From Tarkov issues player inventory wipes twice a year. Battlestate Games also implemented some in-game changes to prepare players for an inventory wipe, including the deactivation of secure containers, which players use to keep precious equipment and cargo between runs, and hefty discounts at the game's vendors.

While players may have lost their gear, Battlestate Games has more than made up for it with new content. The Factory expansion was added to the game with patch 0.12.11, adding a new Scav boss as well as new gameplay mechanics, including weapon malfunctions and deterioration. Your trusty Kalashnikov can now misfire, and all weapons slowly deteriorate based on what weapon mods and ammunition you use.

The patch has also introduced Fence reputation, which affects a number of different mechanics including player-scav cooldown, car extract fee, and how much you get for selling items to a fence. With a high fence reputation, players will be more likely to recruit the aid of AI-scavs. Players that max out a fence's loyalty level will also be able to buy uninsured items lost by other players.

Streamers that play Escape From Tarkov are getting some special treatment with this patch. By sending a request to Battlestate Games, streamers can have their user information hidden from the game client, likely to avoid stream snipers. Requests can't be sent now, but details on how to send them in are coming at a later date.

You can find the remainder of Escape From Tarkov's 0.12.11 patch notes down below.

Escape From Tarkov 0.12.11 Patch Notes

Added:

“Factory” expansion.

New scav boss Tagilla. Killa’s brother. He’s chosen “Factory” as a place of his own and actively exercises his past sports and combat experience. When in close combat he may switch to his favorite weapon - a sledgehammer. When someone gets hit by it, the best case scenario would be disorientation and broken bones, but usually it will cause inevitable death. The boss can set ambushes, open suppressive fire, and breach if needed.

First iteration of weapon malfunctions and technical deteriorating You can now have a misfire on almost every gun in the game Misfire can be resolved in different ways. Not only via the “Resolve” hotkey (Shift+T by default), but also by any bolt related manipulations We reworked the technical condition of the guns and their deterioration from firing. Certain ammunition and weapon mods will affect the deterioration speed. We added a new stat in the inspector menu called “Durability burn” which will show that. Different ammo now has increased or decreased chances of misfires. Technical condition of weapon influences on base accuracy, offset of the center point of impact and general misfire chance. We also added NVIDIA Reflex support. And decreased ingame input lag.

Fence reputation. Being the representation of Scav karma. Now players can lose reputation by killing non-hostile scavs and gain it by helping scavs and scav bosses to kill their enemy. You can also gain Fence reputation by using “a friendly scav” exfil or by using car exfil.What Fence reputation level will affect: Player-scav cooldown, scavbox “craft” time, amount of exfils for the player-scav, car extract fee, player-scav kit, and the prices when selling items to Fence. The higher Fence reputation is - the more often AI-scavs will agree to help player-scav and respond to his commands (Follow, hold position). With very low reputation AI scavs will attack player-scav. With very high levels of reputation AI-scavs will help by attacking player-scavs’ enemies, and bosses will be considered allies. Players will be able to purchase uninsured items lost by other players by reaching Fence’s max loyalty level.

Sorting table - additional expandable space, which will be of a great help when organizing the stash. Sorting table is not supposed to be used for storage, but only as a temporary buffer zone. It will be available only when out of raid and it has no size limitations. You will be able to open the sorting table by clicking the icon in the bottom of the stash. You can quickly put items on the sorting table by pressing Shift + left mouse click hotkey combination. This hotkey will work only when the sorting table is opened.

Full rework of in-game ballistics parameters for objects on all locations (penetration chances, bullet deviation and fragmentation).

New equipment, several body armor vests, chest rigs, backpacks and other items.

New weapons.

New quests.

New barter items.

New PMC face customization options.

New weapon mods.

Ability to report a suspicious player in the flea market.

Special player status “Streamer”. It will hide various user information from the game client. You can activate this status on the main page of the game settings. This setting will be available only by personal requests. More details on how you can submit a request will be given later.

Out of raid voice commands settings.

“Top-up” option of the context menu. This option will allow you to fill the stack of items by items of the same kind.This option will not mix items with FIR(Found in raid) status with non FIR items.

New main menu background.

New skill "Weapon maintenance".

New skill "Troubleshooting".

TAA anti-aliasing at weapon presets menu.

First iteration of the EN localization rework.

Maximum level of character changed to 79.

Changed:

Optics rework.

The aiming camera will now always be at an equal distance from the weapon. The distance does not depend on the sight installed and the way it is mounted on the gun: on the receiver, on the handguard, etc. The change affects mechanical and collimator sights. Including those used in hybrid sights.

Added a limit on the number of items put on the flea market in one lot. Now the size of the pack of items in the lot can not exceed the size of the stash.

The flea market is now accessible on level 20.

The Kappa quest is now more difficult to complete.

Several quest rewards have changed (some have been improved).

Changed and rebalanced spawn chances for most of the items.

Rebalanced weapon mods in terms of fighting the “meta” presets.

Rebalanced the availability of top-tier ammunition and gear.

Reduced the “Strength” skill bonuses for movement speed.

Increased the levelling speed of “Mag drills” skill.

Redone the lightning of the game interface objects.

Updated the ingame map for “Woods”.

Fixed:

In some cases players wouldn’t spawn even after successful matching and would get back to the main menu.

Totally silent movement of Shturman and his guards.

The player hung on a blank screen after pressing the "Back" button on the treatment screen after a raid.

The progress of the "Crafting" skill diverged between the client and the backend after production was completed.

Inventory and animation of the player's hands hung when the player tried to move a cartridge from the chamber of the weapon in his hands to a full stack of ammunition.

The difference in the actions of the character when switching between pressing and holding the keys. Strong and weak grenade throws now work the same way: held down the key, thrown by releasing the key, and does not depend on the aiming settings.

The mods locked behind a quest did not unlock on the purchase screen for presets even after completing the quest.

The consumption rate of the air filter was higher than necessary.

At the moment of the weapon assembly in the presets menu - the separate weapon mod would be applied to the gun even if the gun already had such a mod on it.

The production timer in the hideout, which has been partially cropped.

The library did not speed up the "Crafting" and "Hideout management" skills.

Bolt-catch animations would be replaced with a charging handle loading one.

Hits on the neck protection worsened the condition of the helmet itself, not the condition of the neck protection.

Saiga 12 and PP-9 Klin stocks would get folded together with a quick drop of the backpack.

Inventory and animation of the player's hands hung if the player simultaneously opened the door with a key and threw a grenade.

The transfer screen from scav layered onto the main menu screen after restarting the game on the transfer screen.

The player could not go sideways through the doorway.

Filters for food and medicine that did not work in the player's stash.

Quest "The Punisher. Part 4." which could be done without the scav vest.

“Strength”, “Stamina”, and “Stealth” movement progress was not properly counted during the raid.

Weapon mastering progress was not properly counted during the raid.

Character's empty hand animation at a distance.

The player with empty hands could not drop the backpack.

Incorrect sensitivity on the mechanical sight on the ACOG.

The remaining generator runtime counter was not synchronized between the fuel canisters and the generator itself.

The observer was not able to see the grenade in the dropped backpack if the player put it in the backpack right out of his hands.

The observer did not see the grenade that the player put on the ground right out of his hands.

The sorting of lots by time of removal on the flea market did not work.

The reticle on the MRS sight was placed below the alignment on the Vector and UMP.

Breath sounds were not played if the player used up stamina with the Kiver visor down.

Player would go to crouch position when trying to hide quest items from prone position.

Changing the "Shadow visibility" setting was not applied during the raid.

Hanging animation of the player's hands after reconnecting to the server at the moment of throwing a grenade.

The "Apply" button on the treatment screen after a raid was active even when no treatment type was selected.

Player wouldn’t get out of ADS mode when chamber-loading the gun.

Medkits that removed the negative effect from a non-priority limb and left the priority limb untreated.

Hands freeze when reloading some weapons via the context menu.

Commission for putting a cultist knife with an incomplete supply of poison to the flea market.

Discrete shadow movement from distant objects on high settings.

Ability to load weapons with unexamined ammunition.

The edit pocket map marker window did not close after loading into the raid.

The lamp did not break for other players if you break it with a melee weapon.

Unable to fill items by drag and drop when purchasing from a merchant.

Game freeze when equipping an item from the letter during the transfer of items through the "get everything" button.

The aiming magnification is not switched when re-installing the optical sight with the additional reflex sight.

Change the icon of the position of the character, when you open the inventory while prone.

Correcting the effects of light sources (flicker, glare).

Abrupt change of the weapon model in the hands of a character when switching to another weapon.

Inaccessibility of loot on the shelf, in the red room.

Various audio fixes.

Fixes for various problems related to the use of weapons and equipment.

Fixes for various errors in trade and merchant services.

Minor fixes to character stats.

Fixes for various problems and exploits on locations.

Fixes for some audio issues.

Some graphics fixes and improvements.

Some server bug fixes.

Fixes for some backend issues.

Fixes for some game interface elements.

Some bug fixes in localization.

Fixes for some bugs in offline raids.

Optimization: