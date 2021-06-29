July Games with Gold GTA 6 Release Mario Golf Discounted PlayStation Acquires Housemarque Apex Legends Character Changes Who Will Be The New Bond?

Escape From Tarkov Gears Up For Next Wipe With In-Game Changes

Escape From Tarkov developer Battlestate Games has also hinted at when the game's next wipe will arrive.

If you log in to Escape From Tarkov today, things may be a bit more hectic than usual. That's because a major update for the game, patch 0.12.11, is on the way, and will include the first inventory wipe of this year. Ahead of the patch actually landing, developer Battlestate Games has implemented some fitting changes, such as disabling secure containers and vendors offering their wares for next to nothing.

With secure containers no longer working, players aren't able to keep any of their valuable items between runs anymore. Likewise, players will have an easier time trying out any items they weren't able to get their hands on thanks to vendors charging much less. These both tie into the game's upcoming wipe, prompting players to care less about their soon-to-be-deleted gear and more about trying new things out.

Escape From Tarkov, much like Rust, charts player progression through their inventories. The more advanced gear a player has, the further along they are. So, when inventories in the game are wiped, it's a pretty big deal--everyone is on the same level, with the same equipment. Escape From Tarkov issues two wipes each year, with this being the first of 2021. The last wipe for Escape From Tarkov came in December of last year.

Battlestate games have also hinted at when the upcoming patch will arrive. A post from the developer's Twitter account, spotted by PCgamesn, says that forces inside of Tarkov must disarm by 10 AM TLT, or East Timor Time. That translates to June 29 at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

More content is also on the way for Escape From Tarkov. The game is getting a new area called the Streets of Tarkov, first shown off at the Summer Game Fest. Streets of Tarkov will be added to the game as part of its 0.13 update, though developer BattleState Games has not shared when that update will hit the game.

