Escape From Tarkov 12.10 Patch Notes Are Here
Steam Audio is back and more changes revealed in preliminary patch notes for Escape From Tarkov update 12.10.
Escape From Tarkov update 12.10 should be arriving early next week, but for now preliminary patch notes have been published on the EFT forums. According to Battlestate Games, there will be no wipe associated with this update, but based on the patch notes, there are still some major changes players can expect--including the reintroduction of Steam Audio, which had been disabled due to bugs. New weapons and items will also make their way into the game, as well as updated voice acting for scav bosses and some quality-of-life changes, outlined below.
Steam Audio, a spatial audio tool developed by Valve, allows games to enable highly-detailed positional audio, which is important for a game like Escape From Tarkov, where being able to discern an enemy player's location based on footsteps or gunfire, or register the audible clink of a grenade throw, can mean the difference between life and death. Bugs and other issues led Battlestate Games to disable the option for a while, but "after fixes," it should be returning in update 12.10--whether or not it's up to par will have to be determined by players in the coming weeks, but it's a big highlight nevertheless.
One change many players will probably notice right away when the update goes live is the new voice acting for scav bosses Reshala, Sanitar, and Gluhar, which Battlestate Games teased in its TarkovTV live stream as "very spicy." On the topic of audio updates, rain will also be 30% quieter.
Among the new weapons, item, ammo, and equipment coming to Tarkov, the patch notes mention two healing items, three barter items, and a ton of new gear, including a headset: the active headset Opsmen Earmor M32.
Get the full list of new items, as well as a ton of bug fixes and quality of life changes, in the update 12.10 patch notes below or on the EFT forums.
Escape From Tarkov Update 12.10 Patch Notes
- New voices for scav bosses (Reshala, Sanitar and Gluhar)
- New actions and conditions of Scavs and sounds for them
- New clothing for USEC, BEAR and Scavs
- New equipment
- Chest rig Azimuth SS Zhuk (SURPAT)
- Chest rig Azimuth SS Zhuk (Black)
- Tactical sling Hazard4 Takedown (multicam)
- Tactical sling Hazard4 Takedown
- Hunting vest Umka М33-SET1
- Chest rig CSA
- LBT 6094A Slick Plate Carrier (olive)
- LBT 6094A Slick Plate Carrier (tan)
- Backpack Eberlestock G2 Gunslinger II (dry earth)
- Ballistic glasses NPP Condor (with additional armor protection for eyes)
- Active headset Opsmen Earmor M32
- GP-7 gas mask
- Army cap in several variations of colors and camouflage
- Emergency water ration
- Hemostatic tourniquet CAT
- AFAK personal tactical first aid kit
- New ammo
- 7.62x39 mm MAI AP
- 5.56x45 mm SSA AP
- 5.56x45 mm Mk 318 Mod 0 (SOST)
- STM-9 pistol caliber carbine
- PL-15 pistol
- New gun parts
- UVSR Taiga-1 Special melee/tool
- New barter items
- TP-200 TNT brick
- Ratchet wrench
- Can of thermite
- New filter for the stash "items found in raid"
- Sorting of quests by current location
- The message "Item already purchased" has been moved to notification
- When you double-tap the "voiceline" key, aggressive phrases will be played (as in combat)
- When placing a new offer, the item selection window appears to the left
- Experience category icons on the post-raid screen
- The Steam Audio option is back after fixes
- Thermal imaging rendering system
- The loot is no longer highlighted
- The new system will allow further dynamic temperature changes (heating, cooling)
- Optimizations for improved performance when using a thermal imager or thermal imaging sights
- The Fence's offers are no longer displayed in the flea market
- Rain sound is now 30% quieter
- Reduced Strength and Endurance bonuses
- Adjusted player spawns on Customs
- Increased "Hideout Management" levelling speed if "Solar Batteries" block is built
- Simplified the Attention skill progression
- Simplified the Mag drills skill progression
- Missing items from the Scav after the end of a raid, if at this point there was a game update or the backend was unavailable for other reasons
- High volume breathing of some BEAR and USEС voices
- One of the bugs with grenades explosion without sound and explosion effect
- The lightning issue when spawning on Interchange
- Empty quick healing screen
- Error 228, if filter end while crafting purified water
- Resetting the progress of the "Mag drills" skill after leaving a raid
- Inability to load into the game if you take in a raid a lot of maps with tags
- Reset the selected character customization lower to the standard
- Car extract sometimes failed to trigger at the end of the exfil timer
- Difference in the time flow of the Hideout generator
- Playing the sound of a distant gunshot while the shooter is in close proximity to the player
- Bots not spawning in the Factory offline in Horde mode
- Various places on locations where it rained indoors
- Ability to save the preset if there are critical parts missing on it
- The player received an outdated invitation to the group after restarting the client
- Missing shadows on Factory after the reconnect
- Currency conversion error in the client (when exchanging currencies on the client, the resulting amount was shown slightly less than necessary)
- Availability of container sorting on screens where it should not be
- Examining an item on the Scav's item transfer screen did not work if the item is on the Scav
- Sounds of falling casings and ricochets of bullets were audible for players in the bunker from outside the area on the Reserve location
- Inability to insure a Cultist knife
- Lack of localization of firing mode in a raid
- Looking for notes in a player's profile
- Various minor adjustments to the locations
- Various minor bugs
- Various network errors
- Other errors (spamming errors, critical errors that cause crashes and disconnects, errors 228, etc.)
- Bots on the move now shoot even less accurately than bots that are stationary.
- Changed the parameters of the effect of bushes on the visibility of bots (bots now see worse)
- Slowed down the reaction of normal bots when detecting the player
- Changed parameters of player tracking at the last point (bots follow the point less)
- The maximum enemy detection radius of bots has been reduced
- Bots now do not fire while changing position to prone
- Fixed bosses spawn when they could appear without guards
- Fixed behavior when the boss did not attack an enemy in offline mode
- Fixed sniper bots spawn
- Various server bugs related to bots
- Changes to the shader system
- Eliminates some of the freezes and micro freezes that were caused by shaders, at the beginning of a raid, during combat contact, and during visual effects
- Memory optimization
- Improved and corrected option in the Mip Streaming setting
- Significantly optimizes the consumption of video memory (for graphics cards with a large amount of VRAM) and RAM (for systems with a small amount of VRAM) in the game, which provides smoother rendering and reduces the number of micro freezes associated with loading textures
- Option is now available at any texture quality, not just for high settings
- Option is disabled by default.
- On low texture settings in raids, some item icons may be unclear when the mip-streaming option is enabled
- Changing the texture quality option and Mip Streaming is not available in online raids (because there may be a delay due to loading/unloading of textures), but is available in offline raids and in the menu
- For an efficient texture streaming system, it is highly desirable to place the Windows swap file on an SSD
