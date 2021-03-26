Escape From Tarkov 12.10 Patch Notes Are Here

Escape From Tarkov update 12.10 should be arriving early next week, but for now preliminary patch notes have been published on the EFT forums. According to Battlestate Games, there will be no wipe associated with this update, but based on the patch notes, there are still some major changes players can expect--including the reintroduction of Steam Audio, which had been disabled due to bugs. New weapons and items will also make their way into the game, as well as updated voice acting for scav bosses and some quality-of-life changes, outlined below.

Steam Audio, a spatial audio tool developed by Valve, allows games to enable highly-detailed positional audio, which is important for a game like Escape From Tarkov, where being able to discern an enemy player's location based on footsteps or gunfire, or register the audible clink of a grenade throw, can mean the difference between life and death. Bugs and other issues led Battlestate Games to disable the option for a while, but "after fixes," it should be returning in update 12.10--whether or not it's up to par will have to be determined by players in the coming weeks, but it's a big highlight nevertheless.

One change many players will probably notice right away when the update goes live is the new voice acting for scav bosses Reshala, Sanitar, and Gluhar, which Battlestate Games teased in its TarkovTV live stream as "very spicy." On the topic of audio updates, rain will also be 30% quieter.

Escape From Tarkov's STM-9 pistol caliber carbine, shown off in TarkovTV's update 12.10 devlog.

Among the new weapons, item, ammo, and equipment coming to Tarkov, the patch notes mention two healing items, three barter items, and a ton of new gear, including a headset: the active headset Opsmen Earmor M32.

Get the full list of new items, as well as a ton of bug fixes and quality of life changes, in the update 12.10 patch notes below or on the EFT forums.

Escape From Tarkov Update 12.10 Patch Notes

Added

New voices for scav bosses (Reshala, Sanitar and Gluhar)

New actions and conditions of Scavs and sounds for them

New clothing for USEC, BEAR and Scavs

New equipment Chest rig Azimuth SS Zhuk (SURPAT) Chest rig Azimuth SS Zhuk (Black) Tactical sling Hazard4 Takedown (multicam) Tactical sling Hazard4 Takedown Hunting vest Umka М33-SET1 Chest rig CSA LBT 6094A Slick Plate Carrier (olive) LBT 6094A Slick Plate Carrier (tan) Backpack Eberlestock G2 Gunslinger II (dry earth) Ballistic glasses NPP Condor (with additional armor protection for eyes) Active headset Opsmen Earmor M32 GP-7 gas mask Army cap in several variations of colors and camouflage



New items

Emergency water ration

Hemostatic tourniquet CAT

AFAK personal tactical first aid kit

New ammo 7.62x39 mm MAI AP 5.56x45 mm SSA AP 5.56x45 mm Mk 318 Mod 0 (SOST)

STM-9 pistol caliber carbine

PL-15 pistol

New gun parts

UVSR Taiga-1 Special melee/tool

New barter items TP-200 TNT brick Ratchet wrench Can of thermite

New filter for the stash "items found in raid"

Sorting of quests by current location

The message "Item already purchased" has been moved to notification

When you double-tap the "voiceline" key, aggressive phrases will be played (as in combat)

When placing a new offer, the item selection window appears to the left

Experience category icons on the post-raid screen

Changed

The Steam Audio option is back after fixes

Thermal imaging rendering system The loot is no longer highlighted The new system will allow further dynamic temperature changes (heating, cooling) Optimizations for improved performance when using a thermal imager or thermal imaging sights

The Fence's offers are no longer displayed in the flea market

Rain sound is now 30% quieter

Reduced Strength and Endurance bonuses

Adjusted player spawns on Customs

Increased "Hideout Management" levelling speed if "Solar Batteries" block is built

Simplified the Attention skill progression

Simplified the Mag drills skill progression

Missing items from the Scav after the end of a raid, if at this point there was a game update or the backend was unavailable for other reasons

Fixed

High volume breathing of some BEAR and USEС voices

One of the bugs with grenades explosion without sound and explosion effect

The lightning issue when spawning on Interchange

Empty quick healing screen

Error 228, if filter end while crafting purified water

Resetting the progress of the "Mag drills" skill after leaving a raid

Inability to load into the game if you take in a raid a lot of maps with tags

Reset the selected character customization lower to the standard

Car extract sometimes failed to trigger at the end of the exfil timer

Difference in the time flow of the Hideout generator

Playing the sound of a distant gunshot while the shooter is in close proximity to the player

Bots not spawning in the Factory offline in Horde mode

Various places on locations where it rained indoors

Ability to save the preset if there are critical parts missing on it

The player received an outdated invitation to the group after restarting the client

Missing shadows on Factory after the reconnect

Currency conversion error in the client (when exchanging currencies on the client, the resulting amount was shown slightly less than necessary)

Availability of container sorting on screens where it should not be

Examining an item on the Scav's item transfer screen did not work if the item is on the Scav

Sounds of falling casings and ricochets of bullets were audible for players in the bunker from outside the area on the Reserve location

Inability to insure a Cultist knife

Lack of localization of firing mode in a raid

Looking for notes in a player's profile

Various minor adjustments to the locations

Various minor bugs

Various network errors

Other errors (spamming errors, critical errors that cause crashes and disconnects, errors 228, etc.)

AI changes

Bots on the move now shoot even less accurately than bots that are stationary.

Changed the parameters of the effect of bushes on the visibility of bots (bots now see worse)

Slowed down the reaction of normal bots when detecting the player

Changed parameters of player tracking at the last point (bots follow the point less)

The maximum enemy detection radius of bots has been reduced

Bots now do not fire while changing position to prone

Fixed bosses spawn when they could appear without guards

Fixed behavior when the boss did not attack an enemy in offline mode

Fixed sniper bots spawn

Various server bugs related to bots

Optimization