Escape Academy Brings Escape Room Challenge To Consoles, PC, And Game Pass This June

Want to experience an escape room without having to put on pants or turn off your game console? Coin Crew Games has you covered with Escape Academy, a new virtual take on escape rooms from a team with experience in real-world immersive attractions. And just like with real escape rooms, you can play Escape Academy with a group of friends.

Escape Academy's premise is simple, replicating the tension and puzzle-solving adventure of a real escape room in a first-person perspective--think I Expect You To Die but with more roaming and without the VR. With a clock ticking down at the top of your screen, it's up to you to search for a way out, including solving classic puzzles like "which door will move this bookshelf." The game is framed as a training center for escape professionals to hone their skills, hence the title, and you'll notice in the trailer that it's quite a bit more technologically advanced than you're probably used to in real escape rooms. That's the power of video games.

Though it's playable in single-player mode, Escape Academy can also replicate the chaotic tension of escape room parties with cooperative multiplayer across both online and split-screen modes. Friendships may be tested if you can't agree on a solution to a puzzle, so you may want to burn some calming incense and have a camomile tea while you play.

Coin Crew Games was co-founded by Wyatt Bushnell and Mike Mohammed Salyh, both of whom have experience in attractions at companies like Dave & Busters and Disney. If Bushnell's name sounds familiar, it's because he's the son of Atari co-founder and Chuck E. Cheese's founder Nolan Bushnell.

Escape Academy releases in June 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, and PC. The Xbox versions will be free via Game Pass at that time.