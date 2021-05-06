Epic Unvaults Fortnite Flare Gun For First Of Several 'Wild Weeks' In-Game Events

Epic has revealed Fortnite Wild Weeks, new in-game events that will cycle in and out every seven days for the next several weeks of Season 6. The first Wild Week kicks off today and emphasizes fighting with fire. If you're already hard at work on the Fortnite Week 8 challenges then you already know this week's Legendary Quest trades XP for structures lit ablaze, and Epic says that's no coincidence.

Also joining the fiery fray is the Flare Gun, which makes its return for one week only. The Flare Gun debuted in Chapter 2 Season 3 but has been vaulted since the Marvel-centric Season 4. When fired toward the sky, the Flare Gun will briefly reveal all nearby enemies, but if fired horizontally at structures or opponents, the Flare Gun will quickly engulf the area in fire.

Like the Primal Flame Bow, it's especially useful in clearing out wooden structures, be they player-built or pre-standing buildings. Fireflies and flame bows will also be in greater supply around the island, proving Epic really wants things to heat up as we play through the final few weeks of Season 6. Fire will even spread farther and deal more damage per second for this limited-time event.

Some people just want to watch the world burn.

Three additional Wild Weeks are planned for May 13, May 20, and June 3 respectively, though Epic is keeping the themes of those weeks secret for now. With other specialty bows such as the explosive bow, shockwave bow, and stink bow, these may be good guesses for those planning ahead.

While you're working on this week's challenges, be sure to collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park, as well as know where to find Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit for three different weekly challenges now available.