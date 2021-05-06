Epic Teases Fortnite Meowscles "Toona Trouble" Skin Reminiscent of Cuphead

Epic first introduced Fortnite fan-favorite Meowscles, Midas' bipedal and totally jacked cat, in Chapter 2 Season 2. Since then, the character has been popular enough to merit a spin-off, his son Kit, and some alternate Styles of his own, not to mention Meowscles' appearance in the Zero Point cinematic. Now it appears one of the game's most visible heroes is getting a new Toona Trouble skin made to resemble golden age cartoons like Steamboat Willie, the same period which StudioMDHR's Cuphead so successfully conjures.

While Epic hasn't revealed the skin just yet, it has been teasing something on social media. First, there was a comic strip that showed Meowscles consuming some sort of apparently magical food, only to see his paws and forearms begin to change. Clad suddenly in white gloves akin to those of classic cartoon characters such as Mickey Mouse, it seemed like Meowscles had opened a figurative can of worms with his literal can of tuna.

It looks like curiosity sure got the best of this cat.

What kind of trouble is our pal Meowscles getting into now?

To be continued... pic.twitter.com/yhHGMHeb05 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 5, 2021

Since then, Epic has also shared a new music track that includes imagery of what is our first complete look at what could be the Meowscles "Toona Trouble" Style. The studio has even tweeted a third tease, this time with what looks like a forthcoming loading screen based on the character.

It looks like Meowscles went and got himself all toon’d up! pic.twitter.com/5skEahPLeL — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2021

While we can't yet confirm the skin's release, the rate at which Epic is sharing these Toona Trouble-themed items suggests an impending release. Often it's the case that dataminers get the drop on official releases by at least a few hours, sometimes as much as several months, but as Meowscles' new style is being talked about on official channels, it seems like his arrival in the Item Shop--if it's to occur at all--will likely happen sooner rather than later.

