Epic Revealing LazarBeam's Fortnite Skin Today

Epic Games will be revealing the next in its "Icon Series" of Fortnite skins, which honor popular content creators by modeling them in the cartoon Fortnite style. This time it's LazarBeam's turn, and the streamer is promoting a reveal to take place at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET today, March 1.

You can view the reveal below when it goes live. As usual we expect the cosmetics to include a skin, emote, and some gear like custom back bling and pickaxe.

The Icon Series began with the mega-popular streamer Ninja, who was modeled with a blend of elements from the real-life streamer Richard Blevins and an actual ninja. Other popular streamers inducted as icons include Loserfruit and Lachlan.

Meanwhile, Fortnite continues to incorporate brands from across the nerd spectrum, having recently added Ripley and a Xenomorph. The game is also getting a crossover with Batman comics, this time with Fortnite codes in the comics themselves that will unlock a special armored Batman skin.