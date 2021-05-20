Epic Mega Sale: Free NBA 2K21, $10 Off Any $15+ Game, And More

Epic Games has kicked off its summer Mega Sale on the Epic Games Store, offering four weeks of free games, discounts, and special offers. The sale will run through June 17, but you can already claim some goodies.

For starters, NBA 2K21 is free through the Vault. Just head to the Epic Games Store to claim it by May 27 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The Vault will be updated with another free game next Thursday and throughout the event. Epic is already teasing its next "Mystery Game" on the store page.

Epic is also offering a free Free Street Shadows Challenge Pack in Fortnite, which will unlock automatically when you login to Fortnite through the Epic launcher.

The store also brought back the $10 Epic Coupon that you can use on any game priced at $14.99 or more. Every time you use one of the discount coupons, you'll get another one, so you can keep cashing them in for more discounts as you get more games. Epic also noted that if you've already pre-purchased a game that's set to launch during the Mega Sale, you'll get a partial refund to account for the Epic Coupon.

The Epic Games Store Twitter says that the high traffic may be resulting in slow load times, so if you're running into trouble just be patient or come back to claim your purchases a little later.

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store.

We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times on the site and launcher, and appreciate your patience as we work to scale. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 20, 2021

Best Epic Mega Sale Deals

Remember that you'll get an additional $10 off the price shown below for any game $15 or more by using an Epic Coupon. You'll get a new coupon each time you use one, so it may be best to buy one game at a time to maximize your savings.