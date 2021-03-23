Epic Is Teasing The April Fortnite Crew Pack, But Fans Have Already Leaked It

Epic Games has begun teasing what appears to be the next Fortnite Crew Pack, which subscribers will receive in April, but a would-be cryptic tweet from the team has arrived a bit deflated because the Fortnite Crew Pack for April seems to have, in part, already leaked.

On the Fortnite Twitter page, Epic shared an image of some of the game's original characters taking glamorous photos of someone on stage. We can't see the character on stage save for their boot, but this image is itself presented as a Polaroid-like photo in the hand of a character.

This wouldn't be much to go on by itself, but a recent leak seems to match the character in the image with the April Crew set. As you can see below, the leaked character, apparently named Lynx, has the same long sleeves and boots as the mystery character in the captionless image.

Lynx also features a backwards baseball cap, blue face paint, long pink hair that extends almost to her knees, and an orange and blue jacket. What hasn't leaked is what else, if anything, may also be a part of next month's pack. Things like Back Bling and a Harvesting Tool may be included like they are this month with the Llambro character, but we should find out more soon.

ENCRYPTED SKIN LEAK!!

Shoutout to @Not0fficer for this leak, go drop him a follow! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/78wX4QSV5g — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 22, 2021

Epic hasn't commented on the leak, nor would we expect it to. Fortnite content leaks frequently thanks to an active datamining community, but the developer has always remained tight-lipped until official channels start discussing things for themselves.

Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription service that doles out V-Bucks, exclusive cosmetics, and the seasonal Battle Pass for $12 per month. While most characters in the Fortnite Crew series have been original characters, earlier this year Epic featured DC's Green Arrow as a subscription-only cosmetic.

On the subject of Fortnite leaks and theories, don't miss the mountain of evidence that suggests Fortnite's new masked man, The Foundation, is played by none other than The Rock himself.