Epic Is Giving Away 15 Free Games This Holiday

The Epic Games Store is once again hosting its 15 Days of Christmas giveaway event. From now through December 29, you can claim one free game every day on the Epic Games Store. Typically, Epic gives away one or two free games each week, so now's your chance to stock up and play some new games over the holidays.

In previous years, the promotion has included some very popular games in both the AAA and indie spaces. Just like Christmas morning, you won't know what your mystery gift is until it "unwraps." The surprise is part of the fun. If you want to try to figure out the identity of the next freebie, the wrapping paper covering the next freebie's artwork will contain clues.

It's important to stress that each free game in this promotion will only be available for 24 hours. Each game will go live at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, so you may want to set a recurring reminder for yourself. This promotion is replacing the normal weekly cadence of freebies until 2023 rolls around.

The 15 Days of Christmas promotion kicked off with Bloons TD 6, the wildly popular tower defense game that released in 2016.

While you're at Epic claiming your freebies, make sure to snag the free content Epic has for Fortnite, PUBG, Fall Guys, and Warframe. Epic is also hosting a massive holiday sale until January 5.

The Epic Games Store isn't the only retailer giving away free games this holiday. Amazon Prime members will be able to grab 10 free games starting December 27.

Epic Games Store - 15 Days of Christmas free games

December 15 - Bloons TD 6

December 16 - ???

December 17 - ???

December 18 - ???

December 19 - ???

December 20 - ???

December 21 - ???

December 22 - ???

December 23 - ???

December 24 - ???

December 25 - ???

December 26 - ???

December 27 - ???

December 28 - ???

December 29 - ???