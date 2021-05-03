Epic Games v. Apple Trial Starts With Audience Screaming "Free Fortnite"

As the Epic Games v. Apple trial got underway, the proceeding devolved into chaos with the audience--including what appeared to be a number of kids--yelling for the judge to bring Fortnite back to mobile devices. This went on for nearly 20 minutes before the court muted the line.

According to The Verge, more than 200 participants dialed into the public line. As the court was getting things going, those who called in started screaming "free Fortnite" and "bring back Fortnite on mobile please judge." There were a few even promoting their YouTube channels or speaking directly to other audience members.

The court attempted to mute calls on several occasions but failed as the shouts continued coming in. Some 15 minutes later, order was established so Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney could make his case against Apple.

The trial also experienced several audio drops in the middle of the proceeding.

Epic Games alleges that Apple's App Store creates a monopoly and wants the company to adjust its policies towards everyone. Apple disagrees, saying its App Store profits are a large portion of company revenue.

The trial will take place on Mondays-Thursdays from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM PT / 11:30 AM to 4:30 PM ET. It's expected to last three weeks.