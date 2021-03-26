Epic Games Store Spring Sale Live Now—Check Out The Best Deals

Epic's new Spring Sale is now live, and if you're looking to grab some big discounts on a number of recently released PC games, then now's a great time to do so. Hitman 3, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Hades have all been discounted, and you have until April 8 to grab them along with a few other deals.

The stellar Hitman 3 is down to $45, retro-inspired RPG Octopath Traveler is down to $30, and the explosive Just Cause 4 will cost you $8. Other great games include Watch Dogs Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising for $30, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $10, and wild west strategy Desperados III for $25.

We've rounded up a selection of the best deals below, and check out the Spring Sale page on the Epic Games Store.

Best Epic Games Store deals

Alan Wake's American Nightmare -- $2 ( $9 )

-- $2 ( ) Among Us -- $4 ( $5 )

-- $4 ( ) Assassin's Creed Odyssey -- $15 ( $60 )

-- $15 ( ) Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $45 ( $60 )

-- $45 ( ) Battle Chasers: Nightwar -- $8 ( $30 )

$8 ( ) Destroy all Humans! -- $15 ( $30 )

-- $15 ( ) Disco Elysium -- $32 ( $40 )

-- $32 ( ) Far Cry 5 -- $12 ( $60 )

-- $12 ( ) Faster Than Light -- $3 ( $10 )

-- $3 ( ) Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered -- $6 ( $25 )

-- $6 ( ) Hades -- $20 ( $25 )

-- $20 ( ) Hitman 3 -- $45 ( $60 )

-- $45 ( ) Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $30 ( $60 )

-- $30 ( ) John Wick Hex -- $12 ( $20 )

-- $12 ( ) Just Cause 4 --$8 ( $40 )

--$8 ( ) Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden -- $14 ( $35 )

-- $14 ( ) New Super Lucky's Tale --$23 ( $30 )

--$23 ( ) Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun -- $4 ( $40 )

-- $4 ( ) Shadowrun Trilogy -- $14 ( $55 )

-- $14 ( ) SOMA -- $6 ($ 30 )

-- $6 ($ ) Superhot -- $25 ( $10 )

-- $25 ( ) Tetris Effect -- $27 ( $40 )

-- $27 ( ) The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series -- $35 ( $50 )

$35 ( ) This War of Mine -- $5 ( $20 )

-- $5 ( ) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition -- $10 ( $50 )

$10 ( ) The Wolf Among Us -- $4 ( $15 )

-- $4 ( ) Tom Clancy's The Division 2 -- $9 ( $30 )

-- $9 ( ) Watch Dogs Legion -- $30 ( $60 )

Other great deals this week include Amazon's buy two, get one free promotion, a sale on Resident Evil games on Xbox, and rare savings on Mario Switch games at Walmart. For more great savings on PC games, earbuds, and more, check out our guide to today's best deals.