The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Epic Games Store Spring Sale Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals
Cyberpunk 2077, Disco Elysium, Far Cry 6, and more are getting big price cuts until April 7.
Epic Games Store's Spring Sale is now live, bringing great discounts to plenty of popular games. Included in the savings you'll find Deathloop, Cyberpunk 2077, and Far Cry 6, among hundreds of other titles. The discounts are only sticking around until April 7, so head over to the storefront and check out the deals while you can.
If you're interested in some looting and shooting but don’t want to drop $60 for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, you can pick up Borderlands 3 for just $15 during the Spring Sale (you'll also want to check out a new promotion for Wonderlands). Other FPS titles such as Back 4 Blood and Rainbow Six Extraction are also getting a price cut, with both games available for $30 or less.
One of the best discounts is for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, which is down to just $16 from its usual $40. Our review gave the role-playing game a rare 10/10, calling it "pure dynamite" and "one of the best-written games" on the market.
Hundreds of games are getting price cuts during the Spring Sale, but we've put together a few highlights below.
Best deals at Epic Games Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $24 ($
60)
- Back 4 Blood -- $30 ($
60)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $30 ($
60)
- Borderlands 3 -- $15 ($
60)
- Chivalry 2 -- $27 ($
40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $30 ($
60)
- Deathloop -- $30 ($
60)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut -- $16 ($
40)
- Far Cry 6 -- $30 ($
60)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade -- $50 ($
70)
- Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition -- $15 ($
30)
- Hades -- $16 ($
25)
- Hitman 3 -- $36 ($
60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition -- $25 ($
50)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits -- $26 ($
40)
- Mafia: Trilogy -- $30 ($
60)
- Metro Exodus -- $12 ($
30)
- Moving Out -- $6 ($
25)
- Prey -- $20 ($
40)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $26 ($
40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $30 ($
60)
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete -- $12 ($
25)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Hundreds of Xbox Games Discounted In New Sale
- Ubisoft's Massive Spring Sale Is Live Now, Features Some Awesome Discounts
- Get Pokemon Legends: Arceus For Its Lowest Price Yet
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- PlayStation's Mega March Sale Is Live Now With Hundreds Of PS5 And PS4 Game Deals
- Series X Restock Tracker
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation