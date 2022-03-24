Epic Games Store Spring Sale Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals

Epic Games Store's Spring Sale is now live, bringing great discounts to plenty of popular games. Included in the savings you'll find Deathloop, Cyberpunk 2077, and Far Cry 6, among hundreds of other titles. The discounts are only sticking around until April 7, so head over to the storefront and check out the deals while you can.

If you're interested in some looting and shooting but don’t want to drop $60 for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, you can pick up Borderlands 3 for just $15 during the Spring Sale (you'll also want to check out a new promotion for Wonderlands). Other FPS titles such as Back 4 Blood and Rainbow Six Extraction are also getting a price cut, with both games available for $30 or less.

One of the best discounts is for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, which is down to just $16 from its usual $40. Our review gave the role-playing game a rare 10/10, calling it "pure dynamite" and "one of the best-written games" on the market.

Hundreds of games are getting price cuts during the Spring Sale, but we've put together a few highlights below.

Best deals at Epic Games Store