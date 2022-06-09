Epic Games Store Mega Sale Enters Final Week - Check Out The Best Deals

The Epic Mega Sale has entered its final week, as advertised during Summer Games Fest. The sale features hundreds of discounted games. In addition to the discounts, Epic is giving away another high profile freebie for the next week: the zany shark attack game Maneater.

Every Epic account holder can get a 25% off coupon that can be used during the Mega Sale on any game that costs $15 or more (DLC isn't eligible). After using the 25% off coupon, a new one will be added to your account--you'll receive infinite coupons throughout the sale. If you've shopped Epic's Mega Sale or other big sales over the past couple of years, you'll likely remember a different discount offer. Epic previously gave away $10 off coupons for any game priced $15 or higher. The $10 off coupons were also unlimited during the promotions.

Some of the highlights from the sale include Ghostwire: Tokyo for $40, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for $48, and Sifu for $32. We've rounded up a bunch of the best deals below. Keep in mind that all of the discounts listed below do not include the additional 25% off.

Epic Games Store Mega Sale best deals

Editor's Note: Article updated on June 9, 2022