Epic Games Store Mega Sale Enters Final Week - Check Out The Best Deals
The Mega Sale features deals on hundreds of notable PC games and AAA freebies up for grabs.
The Epic Mega Sale has entered its final week, as advertised during Summer Games Fest. The sale features hundreds of discounted games. In addition to the discounts, Epic is giving away another high profile freebie for the next week: the zany shark attack game Maneater.
Every Epic account holder can get a 25% off coupon that can be used during the Mega Sale on any game that costs $15 or more (DLC isn't eligible). After using the 25% off coupon, a new one will be added to your account--you'll receive infinite coupons throughout the sale. If you've shopped Epic's Mega Sale or other big sales over the past couple of years, you'll likely remember a different discount offer. Epic previously gave away $10 off coupons for any game priced $15 or higher. The $10 off coupons were also unlimited during the promotions.
Some of the highlights from the sale include Ghostwire: Tokyo for $40, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for $48, and Sifu for $32. We've rounded up a bunch of the best deals below. Keep in mind that all of the discounts listed below do not include the additional 25% off.
For more deals, make sure to check out our roundup of the best cheap game deals under $20 in the Mega Sale.
Epic Games Store Mega Sale best deals
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $24 (
$60)
- Coromon -- $16 (
$20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $30 (
$60)
- Deathloop -- $30 (
$60)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut -- $32 (
$40)
- Dying Light 2 -- $54 (
$60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $30 (
$60)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade -- $50 (
$70)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo -- $40 (
$60)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition -- $15 (
$30)
- Hitman 3 -- $30 (
$60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition -- $25 (
$50)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits -- $26 (
$40)
- Paradise Killer -- $12 (
$20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $30 (
$60)
- Risk of Rain 2 -- $12.49 (
$25)
- Sifu -- $36 (
$40)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands -- $48 (
$60)
- XCOM 2 -- $6 (
$60)
Editor's Note: Article updated on June 9, 2022
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Nice Discounts At Amazon
- 2TB Of Secure Cloud Storage Is Only $49 For A Limited Time
- Get A Lifetime VPN Subscription For Just $49
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- Amazon Prime 6 Free Games For June 2022 Revealed
- Xbox Games With Gold For June 2022: 2 Free Games Are Available Now
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2022 Are Available Now
- All The Free Games For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation