Epic Games Store Holiday Sale Has Big Discounts, Free Games, And Plenty Of Coupons Until January 6

It's the season to get some great savings on video games, and over at the Epic Games Store, those discounts are in full festive swing with a new holiday sale on the platform. While plenty of games have been discounted, the big draw here is that every purchase of a full game priced at over $15 earns you a $10 off coupon, which is applied at checkout.

Coupons are limitless until the sale ends on January 6, and theoretically, you could purchase 10 games at $15 or more each to stack up to $100 in coupons that could then be used on your current purchases. Borderlands 3 for $15? That works out to just $5 with the coupon applied.

Epic will also be giving out a free game every day for the next 15 days, with the December 17 freebie being Shenmue 3. As for the actual deals? Battlefield 2042 is just $30, creepy card game Inscryption is a mere $6, and the wonderful Hitman 3 is down to $24. Here's a look at some other highlights from the holiday sale, which has over 1,300 games discounted.

If Epic isn't your preferred store of choice, there are some alternatives to keep an eye out for. Fanatical has a few thousand games discounted in its own holiday sale that's on right now, and the Steam Winter Sale will start next week on December 22.