Epic Games Store Gets Cart Functionality Three Years After Launch

The lads finally did it.

3 Comments

Three days ago, the Epic Games Store turned three years old, which feels like a long time for a digital storefront that is still missing some basic and fundamental features. Thankfully, one of the most requested updates is finally live.

If you log into the Epic Games Store right now, you'll notice that a new "Add to Cart" feature has been added, finally letting you bundle multiple games into a single transaction. It's something that has somehow been missing from the store, both through the dedicated app and the website, since launch, with Epic Games clearly focusing on other features it deemed more pressing.

This perhaps comes most in handy when redeeming the weekly free games on the Epic Game Store, which previously needed to be done individually from store page to checkout. It wasn't hard, but it certainly was frustrating, and it's good that it's now a thing of the past.

The Epic Games Store has made in-roads as a viable competitor in a space that Valve and Steam have mostly dominated, partly thanks to smart deals with publishers and the ongoing free games handed out each week. It's still missing some features that users are asking for, such as the ability to gift games to other user's games, but at least now there's a cart to be thankful for.

