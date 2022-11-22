Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale Has Big Discounts On Thousands Of Games

With Black Friday kicking off in just a few days, the Epic Games Store has unveiled a number of big discounts on thousands of games. These include big discounts on recently released titles, cult-classic indies, and a few blockbusters that might have slipped under your radar when they were first released. Some of the standout titles include the bone-crunching brutality of Sifu for just $30, the gigantic toybox of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just $30, and Superman simulator Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 for $20 worth of remade classics.

For games that have just come out, Gotham Knights is down to $30 and Saints Row is marked down to $40 in this Black Friday sale. If you feel like putting your PC through some benchmarking tests, then the well-optimized ports of great PlayStation games are worth getting just so that you can show off your new hardware.

God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade may have started life on the PS4, but recent upgrades have turned these terrific games into visual buffets that look fantastic with some extra PC horsepower running them on ultra settings.

You can see a roundup of deals below, but if you're looking for more options on console and PC, there are plenty of discounts to take advantage of this week. Nintendo has a huge number of games marked down in its Cyber Sales event, Bethesda is having a big games sale, Walmart's Black Friday Sale includes big deals on many games, and you can check out the best Xbox Black Friday specials so far.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade -- $50 ( $70 )

) Gotham Knights -- $36 ( $60 )

) Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed -- $30 ( $40 )

) Saints Row -- $40 ( $40 )

) Cyberpunk 2077 -- $30 ( $60 )

) A Plague Tale: Requiem -- $40 ( $50 )

) Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered -- $45 ( $60 )

) Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition -- $15 ( $30 )

) Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $20 ( $60 )

) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands -- $30 ( $60 )

) Sifu -- $30 ( $40 )

) Far Cry 6 -- $20 ( $60 )

) God of War -- $37.50 ( $50 )

) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition -- $10 ( $50 )

) FIFA 23 -- 442 ( $70 )

) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -- $20 ( $50 )

) Dying Light 2: Stay Human -- $30 ( $60 )

) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $6 ( $40 )

) Hades -- $15 ( $25 )

) Sherlock: Chapter One -- $20 ( $45 )

) Loop Hero -- $5 ( $15 )

) Borderlands 3 -- $9 ( $60 )

) Tetris Effect: Connected -- $20 ( $40 )

) Death's Door -- $10 ( $20 )

) Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition -- $25 ( $50 )

) Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 -- $20 ( $40 )

) Ghostwire: Tokyo -- $24 ( $60 )

) Jurassic World Evolution 2 -- $24 ( $60 )

) Bugsnax -- $10 ( $25 )

) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $30 ( $50 )