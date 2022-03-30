Epic CoD Warzone Play Involves Massive Carnage On A Landing Strip

One Call of Duty Warzone player was able to take down an impressive number of players in the game while only using a jet as their weapon.

On Warzone's subreddit, user 'Sk8allday360' showed off their skills in the first-person shooter with a gameplay montage filled with creative and impressive ways to take down enemy players, but it's the first clip in the montage that really stands out.

In the short clip, you can see the player landing in a jet on a landing strip at the start of the match while other players around them are still falling to the ground. They manage to take control of the jet and instantly kill several players who just so happened to fall directly into the bomber plane's turbines.

The player even goes as far as to take off and continues to pick off other enemies who are still falling from the sky, resulting in absolute carnage, and an impressive game score for Sk8allday360.

This isn't the first time a Warzone player was able to use a plane to pull off an impressive killstreak. In February, one player was able to execute one of the game's most difficult plays, which involves seat swapping and sniping mid-air. In this instance, the plane's engine cuts off, the player pulls out a sniper rifle, gets a kill on their opponent, and then switches back to the pilot seat to resume flight.

Elsewhere, the new Warzone patch notes from Raven Software confirm several changes will be introduced to the game's battle royale perks.