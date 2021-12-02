Battlefield Franchise Shake-Up Spider-Man Marvel: Avengers PS5 Restock Tracker Battlefield 2042 PC Bug Series X Restock Tracker Bungie Holiday Sale
Login / Sign Up

Epic Asks Leakers To Not Reveal Fortnite Chapter 3 Spoilers

But it looks like Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks have already spread on the internet.

By on

Comments

Fortnite Chapter 2 is ending on December 4, and with its impending conclusion, Chapter 3 will soon be on the way. There's always leaks ahead of new content, data-miners are going to data-mine after all, but this time, Epic took the step of asking leakers to not spill Chapter 3 in advance, according to well-known Fortnite data-miner Shiina.

Epic's ask is very idealistic, and indeed, what looks to be like a snippet of Fortnite Chapter 3's trailer is floating on the internet. Twitter user freddythefox_YT discovered on TikTok what looks to be an official teaser trailer for Chapter 3. Spoiler for description of video content: The short clip shows Fortnite characters getting hit by waves with great force, a strange rip in the sky with alien ships appearing, and then it ends with an island flipping to reveal an entirely new surface. You can check out more details about the video in our article covering the Fortnite Chapter 3 video leak.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite - Everything To Know
  2. Paper Mario N64 Switch Online Trailer
  3. Battlefield Will Be Headed By Apex/Titanfall Boss | GameSpot News
  4. Diablo Immortal Cycle Introduction Trailer
  5. Lineage2M Cinematic Trailer
  6. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - Game-play Features Trailer
  7. Quake - Official Horde Mode Trailer | PS5, PS4
  8. Dead by Daylight | Portrait of a Murder | Jonah Vasquez Trailer
  9. Lost Ark | Heroes of Arkesia - Ep. 4: The Sorceress
  10. Godfall: Challenger Edition - Reveal Trailer
  11. Solar Ash - Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4
  12. Apex Legends: Raiders Collection Event Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnite Introduces the Tech Future Pack

More purposely--likely to not be a leak and simply a promo video for Chapter 3--mega-celebrity Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, uploaded an Instagram video that strongly teases a Fortnite connection as well. In a post promoting his energy drink line ZOA, The Rock opens his fridge to show The Foundation's helmet sitting among cans of energy drinks. The IG post's description also heavily hints that the post is referring to Fortnite's mysterious Foundation character as well, "Drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by therock (@therock)

In related Fortnite news, check out what we know about other Chapter 3 leaks (seagulls!) that we know about.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)