Enemy Of The State Is A New Twin-Stick Shooter Set During The Prohibition Era

For those looking for something to do with friends on the weekend, why not consider robbing a bank? That's the premise of Enemy of the State, a newly revealed game from Brave Lamb Studio. The isometric twin-stick shooter can be played solo or in co-op and drops players into the Prohibition era as low-level gangsters looking to make a name for themselves. How you do that is up to you.

Players will be able to take on a number of illegal activities such as bank robberies, assassinations of rivals, and all-out turf wars with other mafiosos with the goal of becoming as famous as Al Capone. See it for yourself in this reveal trailer, shown first at the Future Game Show, that combines a bit of table-setting atmosphere with a hint of the gameplay at the end.

Enemy of the State is still a ways off, currently slated for the middle of 2024, but once it does arrive, it's due to land on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC. You can check out its Steam page for more.