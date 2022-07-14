Endling - Extinction Is Forever and Pokemon Puzzle League Headline This Week's Switch Releases
More Sega Genesis titles join Nintendo Switch Online and dozens of games hit the eShop this week.
Over two dozen games launch on the eShop this week alongside new Nintendo Switch Online retro titles, including Pokemon Puzzle League and Megaman: The Wily Wars. Notable releases on the eShop include the 2D platformer Endling - Extinction is Forever and the colorful sci-fi adventure XEL.
To start, several games launched for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. First up is Pokemon Puzzle League, a classic battling puzzle game for the Nintendo 64, offering story, single-player, and multiplayer modes. On the Sega Genesis side, Mega Man: The Wily Wars hosts the first three classic Megaman titles with enhanced graphics and additional features, including an extra boss. Three additional games are coming to the Genesis service: the superhero comic-book-themed Comix Zone, the mech shooter Target Earth, and the classic, oft memed shoot-'em-up Zero Wing.
In new releases, Endling - Extinction is Forever casts the player as a mother fox, as she helps guide her children through a decimated natural landscape. XEL curses its protagonist Reid with video game amnesia, forcing her to explore a mysterious sci-fi fantasy world to discover its secrets and her own past. In other releases, classic simulation/visual novel Long Live the Queen, chaotic multiplayer battler Super UFO Fighter, and the cute beekeeping sim Apico are also debuting on the Switch this week. The complete list of releases can be found below.
Nintendo Switch New Releases
July 1
- STRIKER MODES
July 7
- Apico
- Arcade Archives RABIO LEPUS
- Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun
- Crazy Plane Landing
- Family Chess Deluxe Edition
- Farm Simulator USA Car Games - Driving games & Car 2022 Farming
- Forklift Extreme
- GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
- Harlow
- JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
- Luberman and The Legend of Animals Warriors-Platformer Game 2022
- Our Summer Sports
- Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey
- Retro Pocket Rocket
- The Galactic Junkers
July 8
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Ultimate Edition
- Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: DRAW
July 11
- Firefighter: Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator
July 12
- Mira: A Bird's Flight
July 13
- Rayland
July 14
- Ambition: A Minuet in Power
- Growbot
- HunterX
- KURSK
- Mothman 1966
- Pascal's Wager: Definitive Edition
- Pixel Game Maker Series JETMAN
- Running on Magic
- Spidersaurs
- Super Toy Cars 1 & 2 Bundle
- Super UFO Fighter
- Superola Champion Edition
- Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown
- Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder
- Worth Life
- XEL
July 15
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Hell Pages
- Loud
- Marimo -VS- I.A.S.
- Shred! Remastered
- Universal Flight Simulator
July 19
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Fallen Angel
- Gloom and Doom
- Hazel Sky
July 20
- Bunny Must Die! Chelsea and the 7 Devils
- Seduction: A Monk's Fate
