Endling - Extinction Is Forever and Pokemon Puzzle League Headline This Week's Switch Releases

Over two dozen games launch on the eShop this week alongside new Nintendo Switch Online retro titles, including Pokemon Puzzle League and Megaman: The Wily Wars. Notable releases on the eShop include the 2D platformer Endling - Extinction is Forever and the colorful sci-fi adventure XEL.

To start, several games launched for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. First up is Pokemon Puzzle League, a classic battling puzzle game for the Nintendo 64, offering story, single-player, and multiplayer modes. On the Sega Genesis side, Mega Man: The Wily Wars hosts the first three classic Megaman titles with enhanced graphics and additional features, including an extra boss. Three additional games are coming to the Genesis service: the superhero comic-book-themed Comix Zone, the mech shooter Target Earth, and the classic, oft memed shoot-'em-up Zero Wing.

In new releases, Endling - Extinction is Forever casts the player as a mother fox, as she helps guide her children through a decimated natural landscape. XEL curses its protagonist Reid with video game amnesia, forcing her to explore a mysterious sci-fi fantasy world to discover its secrets and her own past. In other releases, classic simulation/visual novel Long Live the Queen, chaotic multiplayer battler Super UFO Fighter, and the cute beekeeping sim Apico are also debuting on the Switch this week. The complete list of releases can be found below.

Nintendo Switch New Releases

July 1

STRIKER MODES

July 7

Apico

Arcade Archives RABIO LEPUS

Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun

Crazy Plane Landing

Family Chess Deluxe Edition

Farm Simulator USA Car Games - Driving games & Car 2022 Farming

Forklift Extreme

GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle

Harlow

JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games

Luberman and The Legend of Animals Warriors-Platformer Game 2022

Our Summer Sports

Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey

Retro Pocket Rocket

The Galactic Junkers

July 8

Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Ultimate Edition

Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: DRAW

July 11

Firefighter: Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator

July 12

Mira: A Bird's Flight

July 13

Rayland

July 14

Ambition: A Minuet in Power

Growbot

HunterX

KURSK

Mothman 1966

Pascal's Wager: Definitive Edition

Pixel Game Maker Series JETMAN

Running on Magic

Spidersaurs

Super Toy Cars 1 & 2 Bundle

Super UFO Fighter

Superola Champion Edition

Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown

Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder

Worth Life

XEL

July 15

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Hell Pages

Loud

Marimo -VS- I.A.S.

Shred! Remastered

Universal Flight Simulator

July 19

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Fallen Angel

Gloom and Doom

Hazel Sky

July 20