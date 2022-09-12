Endless Mode Is Coming To Jetpack Joyride 2

Halfbrick has announced a new update for its mobile game Jetpack Joyride 2. The latest update brings back the fan favorite endless mode on September 16.

The new mode was first revealed during Verizon's First Look Event. In the trailer, we get to see a glimpse of the upcoming Endless mode. It starts as the game normally does, with Barry blasting through a wall and then quickly changing to another level, with him in a mech suit.

Based on the trailer, it appears players choose between different characters, levels, and even transportation while playing endless mode. As the name suggests, in this mode, the only way to complete it is by losing all of your health, but the goal isn't to die. It's to see how many points you can accumulate before you eventually die in-game.

It was also previously reported that endless mode would be coming eventually when product manager and lead game designer Francisco Gonzalez stated, "Endless mode is something we know for sure some of the fans will ask for, and it is something we are preparing."

Currently, Jetpack Joyride 2 is exclusive to iOS devices via Apple Arcade.

Be sure to check out GameSpot's Jetpack Joyride 2 review, where Kyle Hilliard wrote, "I am eagerly anticipating what gets added to the game next and fully plan to play it. The addition of gunplay and the new campaign-focused design makes the sequel feel fresh while bringing forward what was so fun about the original all without making any gameplay sacrifices."