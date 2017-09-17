Emmys 2017: All The Winners Here
Stranger Things and Westworld won zero awards.
It was a big night in the world of TV, as the Emmys took place tonight. If you missed the broadcast or want to catch up with all the winners in one place, you can now see a roundup of all the nominees and winners for every category.
Stranger Things and Westworld picked up multiple nominations but won nothing. A big winner was Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series, with star Elisabeth Moss winning for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series. The show also won awards for Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Outstanding Writing.
Are you watching what @SeanSpicer confirmed is the largest #Emmys ever, period? What are you waiting for? https://t.co/Fa37TDorZB pic.twitter.com/MGHlTN3JdO— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 18, 2017
HBO's Big Little Lies also had a great night, taking home five awards, including Outstanding Limited Series and Best Actress In A Limited Series (Nicole Kidman).
Additionally, the excellent and haunting drama Black Mirror won its first Emmys this year, starting with Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or a Dramatic Special for the episode "San Junipero." It also won the Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie for the same episode.
You can see a roundup of all the categories, nominees, and winners (in bold) below, as compiled by The Verge. The awards show aired on CBS, which is the parent company of GameSpot.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- House of Cards
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Liev Scheiber, Ray Donovan
- Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Genius
- The Night Of
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
- Black Mirror: San Junipero
- Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
- The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- The Wizard Of Lies
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
- Carrie Coon, Fargo
- Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Ewan McGregor, Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- John Turturro, The Night Of
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Robert De Niro, The Wizard Of Lies
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- Real Time with Bill Maher
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, Drunk History - “Hamilton”
- Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live - “The (RED) Show”
- Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - “Multi-Level Marketing”
- Jim Hoskinson, The Last Show with Stephen Colbert - “Episode 0179”
- Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live - “Host: Jimmy Fallon”
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
- David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies
- Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero
- Noah Hawley, Fargo - “The Law of Vacant Places”
- Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan - “And the Winner Is…”
- Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan - “Pilot”
- Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of - “The Call of the Wild”
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul - “Witness”
- Stephen Daldry, The Crown - “Hyde Park Corner”
- Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale - “Offred”
- Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale - “The Bridge”
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland - “America First”
- The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things - “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
- Jonathan Nolan, Westworld - “The Bicameral Mind”
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Donald Glover, Atlanta - “B.A.N.”
- Stephen Glover, Atlanta - “Streets on Lock”
- Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None - “Thanksgiving”
- Alec Berg, Silicon Valley - “Success Failure”
- Billy Kimball, Veep - “Georgia”
- David Mandel, Veep - “Groundbreaking”
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Bill Camp, The Night Of
- Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis, Fargo
- Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
- Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies
- Noah Hawley, Fargo - “The Law of Vacant Places”
- Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan - “And the Winner Is…”
- Ron Howard, Genius - “Einstein: Chapter One”
- James Marsh, The Night Of - “The Art of War”
- Steven Zaillian, The Night Of - “The Beach”
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Ty Burrell, Modern Family
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Matt Walsh, Veep
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans - “The Soviet Division”
- Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul - “Chicanery”
- Peter Morgan, The Crown - “Assassins”
- Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale - “Offred”
- The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things - “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
- Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld - The Bicameral Mind”
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
- Billy on the Street
- Documentary Now!
- Drunk History
- Portlandia
- Saturday Night Live
- Tracey Ullman’s Show
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Donald Glover, Atlanta - “B.A.N.”
- Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley - “Intellectual Property”
- Morgan Sackett, Veep - “Blurb”
- David Mandel, Veep - “Groundbreaking”
- Dale Stern, Veep - “Justice”
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Judy Davis, Feud
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Jackie Hoffman, Feud
- Regina King, American Crime
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
- Judith Light, Transparent
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
