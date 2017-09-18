Emmys 2017: All The Award Winners Here

It was a big night in the world of TV, as the Emmys took place tonight. If you missed the broadcast or want to catch up with all the winners in one place, you can now see a roundup of all the nominees and winners for every category.

Stranger Things and Westworld picked up multiple nominations but won nothing. A big winner was Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series, with star Elisabeth Moss winning for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series. The show also won awards for Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Outstanding Writing.

Are you watching what @SeanSpicer confirmed is the largest #Emmys ever, period? What are you waiting for? https://t.co/Fa37TDorZB pic.twitter.com/MGHlTN3JdO — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 18, 2017

HBO's Big Little Lies also had a great night, taking home five awards, including Outstanding Limited Series and Best Actress In A Limited Series (Nicole Kidman).

Additionally, the excellent and haunting drama Black Mirror won its first Emmys this year, starting with Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or a Dramatic Special for the episode "San Junipero." It also won the Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie for the same episode.

You can see a roundup of all the categories, nominees, and winners (in bold) below, as compiled by The Verge. The awards show aired on CBS, which is the parent company of GameSpot.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Scheiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

John Turturro, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard Of Lies

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Real Time with Bill Maher

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, Drunk History - “Hamilton”

Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live - “The (RED) Show”

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - “Multi-Level Marketing”

Jim Hoskinson, The Last Show with Stephen Colbert - “Episode 0179”

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live - “Host: Jimmy Fallon”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero

Noah Hawley, Fargo - “The Law of Vacant Places”

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan - “And the Winner Is…”

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan - “Pilot”

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of - “The Call of the Wild”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul - “Witness”

Stephen Daldry, The Crown - “Hyde Park Corner”

Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale - “Offred”

Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale - “The Bridge”

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland - “America First”

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things - “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Jonathan Nolan, Westworld - “The Bicameral Mind”

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, Atlanta - “B.A.N.”

Stephen Glover, Atlanta - “Streets on Lock”

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None - “Thanksgiving”

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley - “Success Failure”

Billy Kimball, Veep - “Georgia”

David Mandel, Veep - “Groundbreaking”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies

Noah Hawley, Fargo - “The Law of Vacant Places”

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan - “And the Winner Is…”

Ron Howard, Genius - “Einstein: Chapter One”

James Marsh, The Night Of - “The Art of War”

Steven Zaillian, The Night Of - “The Beach”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans - “The Soviet Division”

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul - “Chicanery”

Peter Morgan, The Crown - “Assassins”

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale - “Offred”

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things - “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld - The Bicameral Mind”

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, Atlanta - “B.A.N.”

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley - “Intellectual Property”

Morgan Sackett, Veep - “Blurb”

David Mandel, Veep - “Groundbreaking”

Dale Stern, Veep - “Justice”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Judy Davis, Feud

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Judith Light, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES