Emergency Meeting! PUBG New State’s Next Collaboration Is Among Us

Impostors and crewmates are bound for Troi as Krafton Inc. has announced a partnership with Innersloth that will see the worlds of Among Us and PUBG: New State collide for a limited time.

The limited-time event kicks off in PUBG: New State April 21 and runs until May 19. The biggest addition to the game during that time will be a new Among Us-style minigame, one that squads of four can play on the starting island while waiting for a match on the Troi map. One of the four squadmates will be designated as the Impostor, and the other three must avoid getting killed before the actual PUBG match begins.

The game will also feature a special set of missions, completion of which will allow players to earn Among Us-themed icons, titles, and frames. Players can also purchase special crates containing clothing and other items based on the hit social deduction game from the in-game store.

A few areas of the map, specifically the Starting Island, Chester, and Anchorville, will be adorned in Among Us decorations and props, though these items cannot be used as weapons during a match.

PUBG: New State is a unique and futuristic take on PUBG, with unique maps, locales, weaponry, and more. It is available to download now on iOS and Android devices.