Elon Musk Says He's Not Going To Make A Gaming Console

But Steam integration on Tesla vehicles looks to be on the horizon.

By on

Comments

Elon Musk has no interest in making a gaming console, which makes sense--since he's focused on making cars, going to space, and ostensibly, taking care of his eight kids. Speaking on the Full Send podcast, Musk said he is not going to make a competitor to Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation.

So yeah, the Tesla console will likely never manifest. But what Musk is trying to manifest is getting Steam to work on Tesla. He posted in July on Twitter that the company is still working on Steam integration and that a demo could possibly go live in August at some point.

Click To Unmute
  1. Modern Warfare 2 Beta Explained - Dates, Maps, and Early Access | GameSpot News
  2. Street Fighter 6 - Tasty Steve & James Chen | Real Time Commentary Feature
  3. Street Fighter 6 - Kimberly & Juri Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  4. The First Descendant│Official Trailer Teaser Reveal
  5. Meet Your Maker | Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
  6. Assassin's Creed Collaboration Teaser Trailer | PUBG
  7. Apex Legends: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer
  8. Marina Bay Grand Prix Flythrough - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  9. Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide - Bridget
  10. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Gyro Zeppeli - Character Trailer
  11. New Tekken Official Teaser Announcement
  12. NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Most Anticipated Games of 2022

It's unknown how many Steam games Musk is aiming to make compatible with Tesla. Even Valve's flagship handheld PC can't handle every single one of Steam's vast library of games. But if nothing else, Musk probably wants to get Elden Ring working on Teslas, a game he infamously tweeted about.

Currently Tesla has around 20 games through the Tesla Arcade, but Musk has been attempting to bring more games to Tesla's library over the months--though, not without scrutiny. Tesla landed in hot water for allowing games to still function even when the car was moving. Tesla said the feature was for passengers in the vehicle, but people still expressed concerns over the potential dangers this new feature could pose.

Tesla later disabled the function, making simultaneous driving and gaming impossible, but not before the US auto safety agency had a chat with the car company to express its concerns about driver distractions.

The Best PC Games To Play In 2022
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)