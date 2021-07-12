Elite Dangerous Odyssey Delayed Indefinitely On Consoles Because Of Ongoing PC Issues

Elite Dangerous creator Frontier Developments has confirmed that the Odyssey update for consoles has been delayed indefinitely so the studio can focus on addressing the myriad issues plaguing the expansion on PC.

In a blog post on the game's forum pages, founder and CEO David Braben said working on the issues affecting the PC release of Elite Dangerous Odyssey has resulted in the development timeline for consoles shifting. As such, the Odyssey update for consoles has been pushed back indefinitely so that Frontier Developments can ensure it is in tip-top shape before release. The studio didn't give the Odyssey update on consoles a new release date.

"We have spent a lot of time discussing and re-evaluating our previous plans and we have made the decision to prioritize the core PC experience for Elite Dangerous," Braben wrote. "Ultimately, we believe it is right to focus our efforts on the core Elite Dangerous Odyssey experience for the platforms that we have released on, before opening up to more.

Braben said prioritizing PC makes the most sense because whatever issues are found--and then ironed out--there will inevitably benefit other platforms. But the PC issues need to be fixed first.

"We do not want to rush into confirming any dates or changes this has on our console release, as we must remain fully focused on the core Elite experience," Braben continued. "Only when we feel that the foundation of the PC release is solid, will we be able to re-lay our console roadmap on top."

Players can expect "monthly development updates" on work-in-progress content and issues the team may run into while fixing the game. This is in an effort to be more transparent going forward.

The Odyssey update was a major expansion for Elite Dangerous, adding several worlds to explore and the ability to traverse on foot. However, it came with a plethora of bugs, including game-crashing glitches and inconsistent performance. Braben previously apologized for these issues before Frontier Developments rolled out a June patch to fix some of the game's problems.

Elite Dangerous is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For the time being, the Odyssey update is only on PC.