Elgato's Cam Link 4K Is Down To Its Lowest Price Ever Today

If you've been looking for a way to upgrade your streaming setup with a proper DSLR or mirrorless camera, you're going to need a way to capture its video output. Elgato, makers of pretty much anything you'd need for streaming, offer the excellent Elgato Cam Link 4K for this very purpose, letting you capture a crisp 4K stream from your camera to use in OBS, Streamlabs, or just a Zoom call where you need to look extra fancy. Better yet, you can grab one or its lowest price ever on Amazon today.

Elgato Cam Link 4K $99 (was $130) The Elgato Cam Link 4K is extremely simple to use. Simply hook it up to your camera using its HDMI input, set your camera to video mode, and clean up the on-board display using the camera's settings menu (Elgato offers a list of cameras that allow for clean outputs). The dongle then just plugs into a USB port on your PC (preferably one of the fastest ones you have) and provides you with the capture for use in any stream software you wish. See at Amazon

The Cam Link can capture feeds up to 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps depending on your use case. At this price it's still an expensive accessory that might seem excessive, but Elgato has consistently delivered quality products for streaming setups that thousands of professional streamers use. If it's something you plan to use often, you can't really go wrong.

Elgato has recently released a few new products aimed at improving your streaming setup, including the Wave Panels--sound-damping foam that can be mounted to your walls-- and Light Strips that are more about giving your setup a little more style.