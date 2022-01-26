Elgato Releases Its New Stream Deck Pedal

Peripherals manufacturer Elgato has shown off its latest gadget aimed at streamers, the Stream Deck Pedal. The device features three programmable pedal buttons that can be used for a variety of functions, and "is built to take a stomping without budging," according to Elgato. The company says that the core idea here is that streamers can keep their hands on their gaming controller or keyboard while assigning functions to the pedal.

Introducing Stream Deck Pedal.

Instant, hands-free control of your apps and tools with 3 customizable pedals.

Available now:https://t.co/tXN7RILaYG pic.twitter.com/615LkYFjhS — Elgato (@elgato) January 25, 2022

Beyond that pitch, the Stream Deck Pedal also has the potential to provide disabled streamers with an alternative input system. Other examples from Elgato include multi-actions for taking screenshots, opening a destination folder, or launching Twitter for quick-sharing of media with a single tap of your foot.

It won't be a cheap add-on though, as the pedal has a price tag of $90, but it will come with a plugin that makes it compatible with Discord. Perfect for when you want to physically yeet someone from a chatroom. This isn't Elgato's only streaming-dedicated device however, as its line of Stream Decks have proven to be popular within that market.

That hardware also aims to make the streaming process easier, and features a number of easily-readable LCD buttons that can be programmed to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio and more.

In other hardware news, next month will see the launch of Valve's Steam Deck. While an exact date in February hasn't been pinned down yet, the handheld gaming PC is shaping up to be an impressive piece of technology. For more details, check out everything we know about the Steam Deck.