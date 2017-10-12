Electrifying Promotional Poster For Predator Reboot Revealed

The Predator is the much-anticipated reboot of the classic '80s sci-fi action movie, and it's due for release in August next year. A few on-set images emerged while the movie was in production, but there has been very little news about the film since then.

However, the first promotional art has now been revealed. A poster was spotted on Fox's display stand at the Brand Licensing Europe Expo in London, and while it doesn't exactly give much away, it does seem to support the rumors that the movie might have a suburban setting. Check it out below, via Instagram user Dirtees:

The Predator was originally set to arrive in March, but will now hit theaters on August 3. It's directed by Shane Black, who previously made Iron Man 3 and last year's comedy thriller The Nice Guys. It stars Boyd Holbrook (Narcos, Logan), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu, Key & Peele), Sterling K. Brown (The People v. OJ Simpson), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), and Jacob Tremblay (Room).

Last year Black explained that The Predator would have a much larger scale than the previous films in the franchise. "I think the first one was great, and it was contained, and it was a perfect little gem for what it was," he said. "I think there's an expansion that needs to take place, and also just a love for that era, that movie, and the mythology of the Predator.

"I think that they came to me knowing pretty much that... they said, basically, if I wanted to make Predator but treat it like it was Iron Man 3 instead of just another little movie. I said, 'Let's really do it right this time.'"