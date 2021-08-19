Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Concert Will Be Held On November 11

Bethesda has announced that it will be holding a special concert to commemorate the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and the release of Skyrim: Anniversary Edition.

The concert will take place at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in the United Kingdom on November 11 at 5 PM PT / 2 PM ET. The London Symphony Orchestra and the London Voices Choir will pay tribute to the anthems, soundscapes, and songs of Skyrim. Viewers can watch the concert on Bethesda's official YouTube or Twitch channels.

That's a wrap on our #Skyrim10 dev panel for @QuakeCon!

Check out https://t.co/FksAK33IwU for more exclusive content as well as this article to learn more about our upcoming anniversary celebration: https://t.co/o5PvhgjOEs

We'll see you tomorrow for more Skyrim ft. @Gusbuckets! pic.twitter.com/QUwwWAiMg6 — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) August 19, 2021

Additionally, Bethesda is working on a special project that will be revealed later this year for Skyrim's 10th anniversary and wants players to be a part of it. Bethesda wants fans to submit short video clips about stories, original artwork, cosplays, or other creations related to Skyrim.

Preferably, video clips should be 15-30 seconds long and pictures should be high-quality .png files. However, submissions cannot include music or any other third-party material. Those whose entries are chosen by Bethesda as part of the upcoming project will be contacted with a consent and release form with a stated deadline.

The Elder Scrolls V: Anniversary Edition will come to PC and consoles on November 11.