Elder Scrolls Online PS5, Xbox Series X|S Enhanced Versions Launch This June

A Console Enhanced version of The Elder Scrolls Online will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 8. This port will take advantage of the systems' more-powerful CPUs and GPUs.

This means that the Console Enhanced version improves The Elder Scrolls Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in a multitude of the familiar ways. This includes things like increasing the frame rate to 60fps, almost doubling the draw distances, unlocking high-resolution textures, updating antialiasing, and reducing load times.

Publisher Bethesda Softworks posted a video showcasing the graphical changes ESO players can expect when they jump in on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this June.

ESO players can already access the game on the systems through backwards compatibility. This Console Enhanced port, however, is the definitive release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Players who already own the game don't have to make another purchase; the Console Enhanced version is free for all.

This Console Enhanced port of The Elder Scrolls Online coincides with the launch of Update 30 and the Blackwood chapter, which takes players back to Oblivion. The first piece of the year-long content update, Flames of Ambition, is now live on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One.