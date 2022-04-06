Elder Scrolls Online Adds A New Pet Cat That Is More Than It Seems

Bethesda has released a new purchasable Elder Scrolls Online add-on, a familiar-looking feline named Catwell, who appears to be a reference to an old Elder Scrolls character

The developer revealed the latest optional player pet on Twitter, which is now available on the Crown Store for a limited-time, showing Catwell the cat wearing kitchenware as body armor and a helmet. "There’s something in the eyes of this feline friend that seems familiar, but we can’t quite put our finger on it," the developer said.

There’s something in the eyes of this feline friend that seems familiar, but we can’t quite put our finger on it. 🤔 Perhaps you can give this jolly good fellow a home? Catwell is available in the Crown Store now for a limited time! https://t.co/xh9bzx6aTd pic.twitter.com/zioyfqBKvj — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 5, 2022

Players have discovered that Catwell is actually a feline version of the Elder Scrolls character Sir Cadwell. As the NPC's Wiki page explains, Sir Cadwell is a "cheerful and endearingly mad lost soul" and was formerly known as Cadwell the Betrayer, a champion and knight of time long past. The character also wears a similiar metal pot as a helmet, so it's clear that Catwell is an ode to the NPC.

"The cat's eyes seem to speak, saying 'Jolly good to see you! We appear to have a small blight of rodents. Dreadful crawling things. Scuttling everywhere. Hmm, skittering blights. I knew a good joke about that. What? Oh, yes. Lovely day for a hunt!'" the add-on description reads.

As previously mentioned, Catwell is a limited-time optional pet and can be purchased for 1,000 Crowns (about $10) from ESO's in-game store. It's unclear at this time how long the add-on will be available, so if players are looking to adopt the strange feline, now's their chance.

In other news, ESO recently received its latest DLC, Ascending Tide, which features new PvE dungeons, Shipright's Regret and The Coral Aerie.