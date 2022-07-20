Elden Ring's Gargoyles Are Made Of Fleshy Parts

People parts. What's not to love?

By on

Comments

Elden Ring's gargoyles aren't made from stone, according to modder Zullie The Witch's unusual discovery. Valiant gargoyles instead look like they're made from organic, fleshy parts.

Zullie unmasked the gargoyles and discovered their faces seem to be two faces smashed against each other, as well as flesh parts that look grafted together--implying that gargoyles are made from various human body parts stitched to one another.

Click To Unmute
  1. New God of War: Ragnarok Story Details Revealed | GameSpot News
  2. STRAY | Launch Trailer
  3. Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Solstice Trailer
  4. Release Date Announcement | Call of the Wild: The Angler
  5. Dead by Daylight | Attack on Titan | Collection Trailer
  6. Apex Legends Gaiden Event
  7. What Made Niko Bellic a Great Character
  8. Story Teaser: Golden Midsummer | Genshin Impact
  9. Mario Strikers: Battle League - 1st Free Update - Nintendo Switch
  10. Iron Man Gameplay Showcase | Marvel’s Midnight Suns
  11. Glaceon Character Spotlight | Pokémon UNITE
  12. Stray Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: ELDEN RING - Exploration

Corpse wax also seems to hold the seams together, a material also found on the gargoyle's weapons. The various furled fingers players find along their journey are also made of corpse wax.

In related news, Elden Ring developer Bandai Namco acknowledged "Let Me Solo Her" for his heroic efforts and sent him a gift package. "Let Me Solo Her" has fought countless Malenias, and he now has a commemorative sword from Bandai Namco in honor of his achievement.

According to NPD group, Elden Ring was June's best-selling game in the US and is the best-selling game of 2022 so far. It's also projected to outsell Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, possibly claiming the title of 2022's top selling game.

Best Weapons In Elden Ring
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)