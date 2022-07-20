Elden Ring's Gargoyles Are Made Of Fleshy Parts

Elden Ring's gargoyles aren't made from stone, according to modder Zullie The Witch's unusual discovery. Valiant gargoyles instead look like they're made from organic, fleshy parts.

Zullie unmasked the gargoyles and discovered their faces seem to be two faces smashed against each other, as well as flesh parts that look grafted together--implying that gargoyles are made from various human body parts stitched to one another.

Corpse wax also seems to hold the seams together, a material also found on the gargoyle's weapons. The various furled fingers players find along their journey are also made of corpse wax.

In related news, Elden Ring developer Bandai Namco acknowledged "Let Me Solo Her" for his heroic efforts and sent him a gift package. "Let Me Solo Her" has fought countless Malenias, and he now has a commemorative sword from Bandai Namco in honor of his achievement.

According to NPD group, Elden Ring was June's best-selling game in the US and is the best-selling game of 2022 so far. It's also projected to outsell Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, possibly claiming the title of 2022's top selling game.