Elden Ring's Character Creator Leaks, Still Lets Players Make Eldritch Horrors

While we've caught glimpses at Elden Ring's gameplay from its closed network tests, one thing we haven't been able to see is its character creator in action. However, thanks to a video uploaded to YouTube today, we finally get to see what kinds of characters, beautiful or not, players will be able to make in the upcoming From Software title.

Elden Ring's closed network tests never intentionally let players access the character creator. Instead, players were given five pre-made characters to pick from. The reason behind that choice is obvious after seeing a video of the character creator in action uploaded by ER-SA. The menu is clearly unfinished, with most of its text missing, along with some character models.

While Elden Ring's character creation menu is by no means in a finished state, it does provide a good look at the game's improved character models. A majority of the basic options look decently realistic, sporting impressively rendered hair. Of course, that all changes once the player decides to mess with the game's numerous facial sliders.

Aside from their difficulty, From Software's games are known for their deep character creation menus. Players can customize numerous features of their character's face, like how far their jawline extends, the size of their cheekbones, and so on. In the right hands, this menu can be used to create impressive original characters or recreations of others.

That, of course, hardly ever happens. Instead, players end up creating eldritch abominations by maxing out every slider, creating a bug-eyed creature with multiple angles jutting out from its face. In Bloodborne, the only things scarier than the monsters players had to hunt were the players themselves.

Elden Ring is set to launch on February 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.