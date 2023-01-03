Elden Ring Won Game Of The Year At The Steam Awards, Surprising No One

Valve has announced the results of its 2022 Steam Awards. As expected, Elden Ring took Game of the Year, as well as Best Game You Suck At. Other winners include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Stray.

While the awards largely celebrate the games of 2022, many older games did find their way on the list. Hitman 3 won Best VR Game, because that version of the game release early this year. Cyberpunk 2077 also won Labor of Love, celebrating games that receive updates or continual attention. In the eyes of many Steam users at least, Cyberpunk 2077 has redeemed its rocky launch. Newly released ports of PlayStation games also made a strong showing here, with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and God of War winning awards. Sony's push into PC gaming seems to be making an impact, as other Sony-affiliated games like Stray got recognition.

Celebrating this year's release of Steam Deck, Valve added the Best Game On The Go award, allowing players to vote for their favorite game to take with them. Death Stranding Director's Cut won this one, which checks out. It's easy to imagine the romance of delivering a package while on your commute or lounging in bed.

Elden Ring also won GameSpot's game of the year awards. Check out the rest of GameSpot's Best Games of 2022 coverage.

Steam Awards 2022 Winners