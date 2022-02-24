Elden Ring: Where To Get Your First Torch

Elden Ring is a game full of bright open-world areas to explore, but if you've ever played a From Software game, you know good and well that you're going to need a torch sometimes. Indeed, there is no shortage of dark and oppressive caves, dungeons, and more along the way that will require you to bring your own light source. Some of these eerie locations are even accessible in the opening area of Limgrave, making it imperative that you obtain a torch early in your journey to make the most of your time adventuring in The Lands Between.

Luckily, you can obtain your first torch pretty much immediately. When you've finished Elden Ring's tutorial area, you'll emerge into Limgrave proper and see a Site of Grace nearby. Rest there, then set your sights to the north. Just a short walk in that direction will present to you another Site of Grace. This area is known as the Church of Elleh, and it's here we'll be rounding up a torch.

Church of Elleh

With that out of the way, you now have everything you need to start checking out poorly-lit locations. Keep in mind, however, that you may stumble across several weapons that function as torches later in the game, and they're likely to be better choices to keep equipped while exploring. There's plenty of time to round those up, though, and for now, Kalé's standard torch should get the job done just fine.

Onward you go, tarnished!