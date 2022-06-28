Elden Ring: Where To Get Unseen Blade

If you're looking for enjoyable spells to use in Elden Ring's PVP encounters, look no further than Unseen Blade, which will hide your weapon from sight and keep your opponents from knowing what type of weapon they should be expected to dodge or block. This fun sorcery requires little more than solving a quick puzzle to find, so read on for where to find said puzzle and how to solve it.

Unseen Blade explained

Unseen Blade is a sorcery that requires 12 Intelligence to cast. Using it will make your right-hand armament invisible for 45 seconds.

Unseen Blade's item description reads:

One of the night sorceries of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. Enchants armament held in right hand, making it completely invisible. This sorcery can be cast while in motion. Used by Sellian assassins to present themselves as unarmed sorcerers.

Where to find Unseen Blade

Unseen Blade can be found at the top of Mirage Rise [1] in Altus Plateau after solving the puzzle there. The tower will be hidden from sight until you find and destroy three magical crests in the nearby--one of which is much better hidden than the other two.

Solve the Mirage Rise puzzle to reveal the tower.

Here are the locations of all 3 crests:

The first crest [2] is located directly beside the pedestal that offers the puzzle's clues. It's very difficult to miss.

is located directly beside the pedestal that offers the puzzle's clues. It's very difficult to miss. The second crest [3] is located just a bit to the west against a wall. Be aware that enemies will spawn in this area.

is located just a bit to the west against a wall. Be aware that enemies will spawn in this area. The third crest [4] is hidden quite well. To the east of the clue pedestal and just south of the Bower of Bounty Site of Grace, you'll see a somewhat unusual rock on a short hill. If you hit it, it the last crest will be revealed. For reference, keep an eye out for a spectral fanged imp wandering in this area to let you know you're in the right spot.

When you destroy that final crest, Mirage Rise will show up in physical form. You can now climb to the top and find Unseen Blade and its whole-body counterpart Unseen Form.