Elden Ring: Where To Get The Winged Sword Insignia Talisman

Playing aggressively in Elden Ring can be very rewarding, but you'll want to have the proper items equipped to make the most of your desire to smack your foes around with reckless abandon. The Winged Sword Insignia talisman can be of great assistance with that, as it ups your attack power with successive hits. If that sounds up your alley, follow this guide to find out how to add it to your collection.

Winged Sword Insignia talisman explained

The Winged Sword Insignia talisman raises your attack power with successive attacks. In other words, the more blows you land on your enemy in rapid succession, the more bonus damage you'll dish out with each hit.

The Winged Sword Insignia talisman's item description reads:

A talisman depicting a raised prosthetic blade. An honor bestowed upon the knights who fought alongside Malenia the Severed. Raises attack power with successive attacks. The wings symbolize Malenia and her undefeated prowess. Though she never knew relief from the accursed rot she was born into, her blade was forever beautiful - and relentless.

Where to find the Winged Sword Insignia talisman

The Winged Sword Insignia talisman is obtained as a reward for killing the boss of Stillwater Cave in Liurnia of the Lakes. This dungeon can be accessed by going down into the lake and then walking all the way south until you find an opening in the cliffside.

Stillwater Cave

Stillwater Cave is a small and straightforward dungeon, but it's rather dark inside, so you'll want to bring a torch. Make your way through the poisonous waters while killing the various flowers, bats, and more. If you have some items to cure poison, that can be a huge help here.

When you reach the end of the cave, you'll have to face a Cleanrot Knight. For low-level characters, this fight can be quite challenging, but if you can learn the knight's move set--most notably how to dodge its attempts to impale you with a spear for ridiculous amounts of damage--it will eventually fall. When it does, you'll earn the Winged Sword Insignia talisman.