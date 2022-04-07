Elden Ring: Where To Get The Winged Sword Insignia Talisman
Doing more damage with successive hits is always good.
Playing aggressively in Elden Ring can be very rewarding, but you'll want to have the proper items equipped to make the most of your desire to smack your foes around with reckless abandon. The Winged Sword Insignia talisman can be of great assistance with that, as it ups your attack power with successive hits. If that sounds up your alley, follow this guide to find out how to add it to your collection.
Winged Sword Insignia talisman explained
The Winged Sword Insignia talisman raises your attack power with successive attacks. In other words, the more blows you land on your enemy in rapid succession, the more bonus damage you'll dish out with each hit.
The Winged Sword Insignia talisman's item description reads:
A talisman depicting a raised prosthetic blade. An honor bestowed upon the knights who fought alongside Malenia the Severed. Raises attack power with successive attacks. The wings symbolize Malenia and her undefeated prowess. Though she never knew relief from the accursed rot she was born into, her blade was forever beautiful - and relentless.
Where to find the Winged Sword Insignia talisman
The Winged Sword Insignia talisman is obtained as a reward for killing the boss of Stillwater Cave in Liurnia of the Lakes. This dungeon can be accessed by going down into the lake and then walking all the way south until you find an opening in the cliffside.
Stillwater Cave is a small and straightforward dungeon, but it's rather dark inside, so you'll want to bring a torch. Make your way through the poisonous waters while killing the various flowers, bats, and more. If you have some items to cure poison, that can be a huge help here.
When you reach the end of the cave, you'll have to face a Cleanrot Knight. For low-level characters, this fight can be quite challenging, but if you can learn the knight's move set--most notably how to dodge its attempts to impale you with a spear for ridiculous amounts of damage--it will eventually fall. When it does, you'll earn the Winged Sword Insignia talisman.
Elden Ring Guides
- Elden Ring Rune Farming: The Best Early Areas To Level Up Fast
- What To Do First In Elden Ring: Best Route, Weapons, And Important Map Locations
- Elden Ring: Best Weapons You Can Find Early In Limgrave
- + Show More Elden Ring Guides Links (7)
- Elden Ring: How To Two-Hand Weapons And Why You Should
- Elden Ring Margit The Fell Omen Guide - Recommended Level And How To Beat The First Boss
- Elden Ring: How To Upgrade Weapons - Smithing Stones Explained
- Elden Ring Tips For Beginners: Learning The Ways Of The Lands Between
- How To Level Up In Elden Ring, Stats Explained
- Elden Ring: Best Keepsakes To Pick During Character Creation
- Elden Ring Map: Where To Find Your First Map Fragment
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation