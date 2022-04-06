Elden Ring: Where To Get The Two Fingers Heirloom Talisman

While exploring Elden Ring, you're certain to come across a wide variety of useful talismans that can be equipped to improve stats or grant you unique boons. If you're a Faith user, you may benefit from the well-hidden Two Fingers Heirloom talisman. Don't worry if you haven't come across it on your own, though. We've got you covered with this guide that will lead you to the location of this talisman.

Two Fingers Heirloom talisman explained

The Two Fingers Heirloom talisman increases your Faith by 5. This isn't particularly significant at a glance, but it can come in handy for reaching stat caps for new weapons while you're waiting to earn enough runes to permanently raise your Faith.

The Two Fingers Heirloom talisman's item description reads:

A talisman engraved with the legend of the Two Fingers. Raises faith. Fingers cannot speak, yet these are eloquent. Persistently they wriggle, spelling out mysteries in the air. Thus did we gain the words. The words of our faith.

Where to get the Two Fingers Heirloom talisman

The Two Fingers Heirloom talisman is located at the Purified Ruins in Liurnia of the Lakes. You will most likely naturally happen upon the ruins while exploring Liurnia of the Lakes, either as part of your normal progression or by skipping the game's first major boss.

Purified Ruins

While looking around the Purified Ruins, you'll come across a structure filled with quite a few soldiers and a collection of boxes and barrels that are covering up a wooden plank that can be destroyed to reveal a hidden cellar. Take the steps down into the cellar to find the Two Fingers Heirloom talisman.