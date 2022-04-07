Elden Ring: Where To Get The Starscourge Heirloom Talisman

While you explore Elden Ring's expansive open world, you'll come across plenty of talismans to equip to grant you useful boons and stat boosts. If you're planning on wielding Strength weapons, you may find that you can get some benefit from the Starscourge Heirloom talisman, which gives you a minor bump to the stat. In this guide, we'll tell you how you can add this item to your collection.

Starscourge Heirloom talisman explained

The Starscourge Heirloom talisman grants you an additional 5 Strength while equipped. Though it's unlikely to make any truly meaningful difference to your damage output, it can be helpful for meeting the stat requirements for new weapons while you wait to collect enough runes to permanently level up your Strength to the necessary level.

The Starscourge Heirloom talisman's item description reads:

A talisman engraved with a scene from a heroic tale. Raises strength. The mightiest hero of the demigods confronted the falling stars alone—and thus did he crush them, his conquest sealing the very fate of the stars.

Where to find the Starscourge Heirloom talisman

The Starscourge Heirloom talisman is located inside Fort Gael in western Caelid. The fort is accessible pretty early in the game by heading northeast out of Limgrave and making your way a bit south once you hit Caelid. Just be prepared for some enemies to be a bit out of your league level-wise.

Starscourge Heirloom location

Make sure you light the Fort Gael North Site of Grace just outside the gauntlet of enemies that protect the fort proper. You'll want to either fight your way through the gauntlet or run by all of the soldiers on horseback until you reach the fort. Getting inside isn't going to be entirely straightforward, however.

As you'll immediately notice, Fort Gael's door is closed with no way to open it. Instead, wrap around the right side of the fort and follow the linear path of limbs and rickety wooden platforms until you reach a ladder that will take you inside of the structure.

From here, walk across the nearby plank and kill the soldier hanging out on the other side, then head up a bit more to discover more soldiers to defeat. In this area, you'll notice a chest under a small canopy, and inside it you'll find the Starscourge Heirloom talisman.