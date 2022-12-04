Elden Ring: Where To Get The Great Turtle Shell Shield

This one is bulky but doesn't weight too much.

By on

Comments

If you're looking to collect every shield in Elden Ring, you'll likely come across a large majority of them by just playing through the game normally. However, a handful of shields can be easily missed without a keen eye. That's the case with the Great Turtle Shell Shield, which you may overlook if you're not paying close attention. In this guide, we'll tell you how to get your hands on it.

The Great Turtle Shell Shield explained

The Great Turtle Shell Shield is a medium shield that requires 14 Strength to wield. While it's not the best defensive option you can find, it's nevertheless a decent choice for many builds simply due to its solid weight-to-protection ratio and the fact that it boosts your stamina recovery rate by 8%.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer
  2. Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
  3. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Official Launch Gameplay Trailer
  4. Fortnite Chapter 4 A New Beginning Trailer
  5. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Full Match Gameplay
  6. Why The AK-47 Is The Most Iconic Gun In Pop Culture - Loadout
  7. Fortnite Chapter 3 End Opening Cinematic
  8. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season Finale Gameplay
  9. The Callisto Protocol's Goriest Deaths
  10. Firearms Expert Reacts To Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Guns
  11. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - What To Do Once You've Finished The Game
  12. Warframe | Cross Platform Play Available Now

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Elden Ring - Everything To Know

The Great Turtle Shell Shield's item description reads:

Shield fashioned from a great turtle shell. The natural curve helps it contend with foes' attacks. The turtle is a symbol of tirelessness, and this shield boosts stamina recovery speed.

Where to find the Great Turtle Shell Shield

The Great Turtle Shell Shield can be found in Weeping Pennisula near the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace. Walk or warp there, then look around close to you for a spiritspring, which you can use with Torrent to send you flying high into the sky.

Great Turtle Shell Shield location
Great Turtle Shell Shield location

As you go straight up in the spiritspring, you'll be able to go in any direction, but your goal is to land directly on the top of the nearby ramparts tower. Once you land there, one of the two items found in the small area will be the Great Turtle Shell Shield.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)