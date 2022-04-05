Elden Ring: Where To Get The Great-Jar's Arsenal Talisman

Elden Ring is filled with choices for you to make, especially in regards to what type of armor and weapons you wield. Sometimes, however, you may find that your equip load is maxing out, resulting in slow and cumbersome rolls. But fret not, as you can grab the Great Jar's Arsenal talisman and raise your equip load significantly so that you can get back to rolling like a madman. In this guide, we'll tell you where to find the talisman while also solving a mystery you may have come across on your journey.

Great-Jar's Arsenal talisman explained

The Great Jar's Arsenal talisman raises your maximum equip load by 16-19% (depending on your current Endurance level). This makes it immensely useful for builds that don't want to invest significant points in Endurance but still want to wear heavier armor.

The Great Jar's Arsenal talisman's item description reads:

A charm that resembles a great jar overflowing with weaponry. Vastly boosts maximum equipment load. The great jar grants this talisman to their warriors. Carry as much as you can — grow big and strong.

Where to find the Great-Jar's Arsenal talisman

The Great-Jar's Arsenal can be obtained by completing the mini-quest started by the Great-Jar himself, who stands outside of a closed-off arena in northern Caelid. You may have already come across this giant jar fellow on your travels and wondered why his dialogue won't advance past a simple ellipsis. Well, that's because the goal isn't to speak to him – it's merely to impress him.

The Great-Jar location

Once you've spoken to the Great-Jar, three red summon signs will appear just a bit in front of him. Each of these will summon a randomized NPC known as a Knight of the Great-Jar, and you must defeat all three of them in a single life to impress the giant jar who will stand by quietly judging you like a jerk.

Due to the high health and damage-dealing abilities of these NPC duelists, this mini-quest is best handled at a relatively high level. It's not impossible at lower levels, though, if you're adept at dodging and making the most of your windows of opportunity. But whenever you decide to tackle this, you'll be rewarded with the Great-Jar's Arsenal talisman.