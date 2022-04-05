Elden Ring: Where To Get The Godfrey Icon Talisman

Slinging spells in Elden Ring can be a fun and slightly less dangerous method of dealing with many enemies. But since you have that bit of extra space between you and your foes, it's probably in your best bet to make the most of it. That's where charging spells come in, allowing you to unleash more powerful versions of your sorceries to demolish those that stand in your way. If you want to make them hit even heavier than normal, though, you'll want the Godfrey Icon talisman. And in this guide, we'll tell you exactly where to find it.

Godfrey Icon talisman explained

The Godfrey Icon talisman enhances your charged spells, allowing you to unleash more damage on your enemies. Since it also charges up your equipped skills, you can make even better use of your Ashes of War with this talisman.

Godfrey Icon talisman's item description reads:

A legendary talisman depicting the Elden Lord Godfrey. Raises charge attack power of sorceries, incantations, and skills. Godfrey was a ferocious warrior. When he vowed to become a lord, he took the Beast Regent Serosh upon on his back to suppress the ceaseless lust for battle that raged within.

Where to find the Godfrey Icon talisman

The Godfrey Icon talisman is obtained by slaying Godefrey the Grafted in Altus Plateau. In order to reach this location, you'll need to have advanced through the main story a bit. Once you reach the biome, head to the southeast of the Grand Lift of Dectus to find the Golden Lineage Evergaol. Use a Stonesward Key to open the evergaol, then prepare for a showdown.

Golden Lineage Evergaol

Godefrey the Grafted is very similar to Godrick the Grafted, whom you fought in the climax of your run of Stormveil Castle earlier in the game. However, so long as you've leveled up and prepared before taking him on, you're likely to find that he's actually a bit easier. Once he falls, you'll score the Godfrey Icon talisman for your trouble.