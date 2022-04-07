Elden Ring: Where To Get The Flame Of Frenzy

Elden Ring's list of incantations feels like it's a mile long, and the spells on it range from mediocre to ultra-powerful. If you have the build for it, The Flame of Frenzy is a visually exciting spell that definitely falls in the latter category with its massive AOE damage potential. In this guide, we'll tell you how you can add it to your repertoire.

The Flame of Frenzy explained

The Flame of Frenzy is an incantation that requires 16 Faith to cast. The spell fires a collection of yellow flames from your eyes, dealing significant damage within a fairly wide area. It also builds up the Madness status effect on enemies, which will deal a huge chunk of damage if it eventually caps out.

The Flame of Frenzy's item description reads:

Incantation originating from the maddening Three Fingers. Causes the yellow flame of frenzy to burst forth from the caster's eyes. Charging increases the range of the burst. The flame of frenzy deals damage and causes buildup of madness. This incantation also causes buildup of madness in the caster, and is only effective against Tarnished.

Where to find the Flame of Frenzy

The Flame of Frenzy can be obtained at the Callu Baptismal Church in Weeping Peninsula. This biome is located directly below Limgrave and can be visited pretty much immediately after completing the tutorial and entering the open world.

Callu Baptismal Church

The Callu Baptismal Church rests near the middle of Weeping Peninsula directly to the south of Ailing Village. When you reach the church, keep an eye out on the left side for a pillar with a corpse resting against it. On this corpse is where you'll find The Flame of Frenzy.