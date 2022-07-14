Elden Ring: Where To Get The Erdtree Greatshield

Selecting a shield for consistent use in Elden Ring can be tough because each bring their own strengths and weaknesses to the table. However, if you're looking to snag one of the game's most powerful options, you'll want the Erdtree Greatshield. This hulking greatshield not only looks cool but packs plenty of protection and an awesome skill. In this guide, we'll tell you how to find it.

The Erdtree Greatshield explained

The Erdtree Greatshield is a greatshield that requires 30 Strength and 12 Faith to wield. It blocks 100% of physical damage and has fairly good magical defenses to boot. But most importantly, it comes packing the skill Golden Retaliation, which allows you to parry a magical spell (provided your timing is on point) and rapidly retaliate with a burst of holy power for some solid damage, making it an incredible choice for Faith builds.

The Erdtree Greatshield's item description reads:

Weighty greatshield forged of gold carried by the order of Tree Sentinels, heavily equipped knights. Blessed by an old incantation of protection. The living rampart of the Erdtree, the Tree Sentinels are the standard to which all defenders of the Erdtree aspire.

Where to find the Erdtree Greatshield

The Edtree Greatshield can be found by defeating the Tree Sentinel duo in Altus Plataeu. These two hulking world bosses can be found guarding the two massive doors that lead to the Outer Wall Phantom Grace. If this is your first time through the area, it's not a terrible idea to rush past them on Torrent and grab the Site of Grace first.

Tree Sentinel duo location

When you do decide to face them down, you'll find that one of them wields a halberd and the other is sporting a torch. Bring a powerful Spirit Summon with you to help keep these fellows busy, then try to aggressively whittle one of them down before moving on to the next. You can also try cheesing the torch-bearing sentinel with arrows and magic from atop the nearby structures, though their erratic movements can still pose an issue for you.

Luckily, once a Tree Sentinel dies, he won't respawn, so even if you manage to fell just one of them, your next encounter will be easier. Once they're both dead, you'll earn the Erdtree Greatshield and a nice chunk of runes.