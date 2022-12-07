Elden Ring: Where To Get The Dragonclaw Greatshield

This is one rad-looking shield.

By on

Comments

There are plenty of excellent shields to pick from in Elden Ring, but very few look quite as cool as the Dragonclaw Shield. This greatshield sports a very unique aesthetic that goes with a basically any armor vibe you've got going--and even better, it's a solid choice for anyone who wants to be able to soak up some hits. In this guide, we'll tell you where you can round it up.

The Dragonclaw Shield explained

The Dragonclaw Shield is a greatshield that requires 28 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield. Because it blocks 100% of physical damage, it's a worthwhile option for any build looking to tank some damage.

Click To Unmute
  1. Nintendo's 10 Year Call of Duty Deal Explained | GameSpot News
  2. Diablo 4 Hands-On Preview
  3. The Division Resurgence: Official World Introduction Trailer
  4. Tekken 8 - A Special Message From Harada
  5. Free Elden Ring Colosseum Update Revealed | GameSpot News
  6. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Destiny 2 Crossover Cosmetics
  7. Need For Speed Unbound Video Review
  8. Everything To Know About Choo Choo Charles
  9. Call of Duty®: Mobile - Official Season 11: Ultimate Frontier Trailer
  10. Witcher: Blood Origin - Meet Èile, The Fighting Bard
  11. December Update | Custom Game Browser | Halo Infinite
  12. Back 4 Blood – “River of Blood” Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: ELDEN RING - Accolades Trailer

The Dragonclaw Shield's item description reads:

Greatshield said to have been whittled from the claw of a great, ancient dragon, wielded by grotesque Tree Sentinels who yet serve the Erdtree. Imbued with lightning.

Where to find the Dragonclaw Shield

The Dragonclaw shield can be obtained by defeating the Draconic Tree Sentinel in Altus Plateau. This challenging world boss is easily located by going around the outer walls of Leyndell, Royal City past a collection of frustrating golem archers, where you'll find him waiting to give you a good walloping if you come unprepared.

Draconic Tree Sentinel location
Draconic Tree Sentinel location

The Draconic Tree Sentinel wields a variety of lightning-based attacks, so upping your lightning negation can be helpful. Otherwise, this showdown is overall fairly similar to the other Tree Sentinels you've faced up to this point in the game, so just stay close and circle him while timing your dodges appropriately until he finally falls and grants you the Dragonclaw Shield.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)