Elden Ring: Where To Get The Dragonclaw Greatshield
This is one rad-looking shield.
There are plenty of excellent shields to pick from in Elden Ring, but very few look quite as cool as the Dragonclaw Shield. This greatshield sports a very unique aesthetic that goes with a basically any armor vibe you've got going--and even better, it's a solid choice for anyone who wants to be able to soak up some hits. In this guide, we'll tell you where you can round it up.
The Dragonclaw Shield explained
The Dragonclaw Shield is a greatshield that requires 28 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield. Because it blocks 100% of physical damage, it's a worthwhile option for any build looking to tank some damage.
The Dragonclaw Shield's item description reads:
Greatshield said to have been whittled from the claw of a great, ancient dragon, wielded by grotesque Tree Sentinels who yet serve the Erdtree. Imbued with lightning.
Where to find the Dragonclaw Shield
The Dragonclaw shield can be obtained by defeating the Draconic Tree Sentinel in Altus Plateau. This challenging world boss is easily located by going around the outer walls of Leyndell, Royal City past a collection of frustrating golem archers, where you'll find him waiting to give you a good walloping if you come unprepared.
The Draconic Tree Sentinel wields a variety of lightning-based attacks, so upping your lightning negation can be helpful. Otherwise, this showdown is overall fairly similar to the other Tree Sentinels you've faced up to this point in the game, so just stay close and circle him while timing your dodges appropriately until he finally falls and grants you the Dragonclaw Shield.
