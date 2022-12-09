Elden Ring: Where To Get The Coil Shield

This shield packs a bite.

By on

Comments

Though you can technically use them to deal damage, most shields in Elden Ring are, well, meant for doing things shields tend to do, like blocking and parrying. In the case of the Coil Shield, though, there's a very special skill attached that can be a lot of fun for poison-based builds--and it looks cool to boot. If that sounds fun to you, read on to find out where you can pick it up.

The Coil Shield explained

The Coil Shield is a small shield that requires 10 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield. Its unique weapon skill is Viper Bite, which can be activated to deal a bit of damage and inflict poison buildup on enemies, making it a truly unique shield.

Click To Unmute
  1. The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
  2. The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
  3. FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE
  4. Diablo IV Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
  5. Street Fighter 6 - Pre-Order Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
  6. Forspoken PS5 Demo Gameplay
  7. Top 7 Game Awards 2022 Announcements | GameSpot News
  8. CHAINSAW MAN English Dub Cast on Inspirations Behind Character Voices
  9. The Lords Of The Fallen | The Game Awards 2022
  10. Dissecting An Apex Predator - Alliance Yuki
  11. Dissecting An Apex Predator - Alliance Hakis
  12. Apex Legends Squad Goals with Alliance esports Part 2

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Elden Ring - Everything To Know

The Coil Shield's item description reads:

Armament designed for gladitorial combat. rises above its peers as a particularly showy specimen. The sculpted bronze snake is a poisonous breed, boosting the weilder's resistance to poison.

Where to find the Coil Shield

The Coil Shield can be found inside Volcano Cave, which is embedded in the side of Mt. Gelmir northeast of the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite. Once inside, you'll need to proceed past the Site of Grace within and fight the first pack of Demi-Humans and then head through the right path with a torch.

Volcano Cave
Volcano Cave

When you reach a spot where you can drop off, fall down onto the middle ledge--not all the way down to the bottom. Follow the nearby pathway until you reach a room--fighting off any Demi-Humans along the way--until you reach an open area with three items. One of these is the Coil Shield.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)