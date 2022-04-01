Elden Ring: Where To Get The Coded Sword

Do you ever get tired of attacking Elden Ring enemies or PvPers with shields and having your weapon bounce off of it? If so, you're going to love the Coded Sword. This faith-based armament is a must-have for those who want to negate some of the difficulties of dealing with these shield users, and we're going to fill you in on how to make it your own.

Coded Sword explained

The Coded Sword is a straight sword that requires 20 Faith to wield, and using it provides quite a unique advantage. This sword completely negates weapon bounce that occurs when hitting shields, allowing you to attack right through them and keep on swinging.

The weapon skill on the Coded Sword follows in the same vein. Known as Unblockable Blade, this skill causes you to perform a wide-reaching sweeping attack that can't be blocked, allowing you to deal a solid chunk of damage regardless of your foe's defensive options.

Coded Sword's item description reads:

Hidden sword once granted to the Tarnished of the Roundtable by the Two Fingers. A formless cipher comprises its blade, which deals holy damage no shield can repel. Champions would gather at the Roundtable Hold in days long past, when the Two Fingers were masters of oration, their flesh yet full of vigor.

Where to find the Coded Sword

The Coded Sword can be found in the western part of Leyndell, Capital City. Seek out a collapsed horse stable on the left side of the massive building in the sandy part of the city in the west to find yourself inside a broken and desolate version of Roundtable Hold. Eerie, right?

Coded Sword location

Within the walls of this dark and dreary location, seek out the central room that houses the titular roundtable, then open the double doors that would normally house Finger Reader Enia (the decrepit old lady who exchanges Remembrances for unique boss weapons and spells). In this room will be a throne, and sitting upon it will be the Coded Sword waiting for you to claim it.