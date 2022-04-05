Elden Ring: Where To Get The Axe Talisman

If you're setting off on your journey through Elden Ring's humongous open world, you're going to want to be decked out with some solid talismans that can give you a leg up on the game's myriad of foes. The Axe Talisman ranks among one of the best of these items that you can grab during the early game, so we'll walk you through how to get your hands on it in this quick guide.

Axe Talisman explained

The Axe Talisman enhances your charged attacks when equipped, making it a very useful option if you like to wind up your melee swings for optimal damage output.

The Axe Talisman's item description reads:

A talisman depicting an axe and a warrior. Enhances charge attacks. The Lord who led the Long March bore an axe, and his loyal warriors honored him by wielding axes of their own, making them very effective at dealing decisive blows.

Where to find the Axe Talisman

The Axe Talisman is located in Mistwood in Eastern Limgrave. You can access this area pretty much immediately upon exiting the tutorial of the game, so if you're wanting some enhanced charge attacks early on, that shouldn't be a problem for you.

Mistwood Ruins

Head to the Mistwood Ruins, which are located in the lower-left quadrant of the heavily-wooded section of Mistwood map on the map. Within these ruins, you'll find a set of stairs that take you down to a cellar. Follow them down and open the treasure chest to obtain the Axe Talisman.