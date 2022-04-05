Elden Ring: Where To Get The Axe Talisman
Charged attacks hurt more with this talisman.
If you're setting off on your journey through Elden Ring's humongous open world, you're going to want to be decked out with some solid talismans that can give you a leg up on the game's myriad of foes. The Axe Talisman ranks among one of the best of these items that you can grab during the early game, so we'll walk you through how to get your hands on it in this quick guide.
Axe Talisman explained
The Axe Talisman enhances your charged attacks when equipped, making it a very useful option if you like to wind up your melee swings for optimal damage output.
The Axe Talisman's item description reads:
A talisman depicting an axe and a warrior. Enhances charge attacks. The Lord who led the Long March bore an axe, and his loyal warriors honored him by wielding axes of their own, making them very effective at dealing decisive blows.
Where to find the Axe Talisman
The Axe Talisman is located in Mistwood in Eastern Limgrave. You can access this area pretty much immediately upon exiting the tutorial of the game, so if you're wanting some enhanced charge attacks early on, that shouldn't be a problem for you.
Head to the Mistwood Ruins, which are located in the lower-left quadrant of the heavily-wooded section of Mistwood map on the map. Within these ruins, you'll find a set of stairs that take you down to a cellar. Follow them down and open the treasure chest to obtain the Axe Talisman.
Elden Ring Guides
- Elden Ring Rune Farming: The Best Early Areas To Level Up Fast
- What To Do First In Elden Ring: Best Route, Weapons, And Important Map Locations
- Elden Ring: Best Weapons You Can Find Early In Limgrave
- + Show More Elden Ring Guides Links (7)
- Elden Ring: How To Two-Hand Weapons And Why You Should
- Elden Ring Margit The Fell Omen Guide - Recommended Level And How To Beat The First Boss
- Elden Ring: How To Upgrade Weapons - Smithing Stones Explained
- Elden Ring Tips For Beginners: Learning The Ways Of The Lands Between
- How To Level Up In Elden Ring, Stats Explained
- Elden Ring: Best Keepsakes To Pick During Character Creation
- Elden Ring Map: Where To Find Your First Map Fragment
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation